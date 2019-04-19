Linn County Circuit Court Judge Tom McHill has denied three motions by the state of Oregon in the $1.4 million breach of contract lawsuit brought against the Oregon Department of Forestry by Linn County and 100 other taxing districts.
The state had asked the court to bifurcate the trial — in other words, to separate the class action into separate claims; to decertify the case as a class action and require each entity to prove individual damages; and to allow a pretrial deposition of Paul Levesque, an expert witness the plaintiffs plan to use.
In his ruling, McHill noted that the state contends bifurcation should occur because the state has what amounts to individual contracts with each of the parties. The state also contends that a judge, not a jury, should determine the standing of each of those contracts.
But the plaintiffs argue that this is a single breach of contract issue and that a jury should be responsible for determining its standing, as well as the amount of financial damages each individual party within the class action is due.
McHill said that former Judge Daniel Murphy — who retired at the end of 2018 — “made detailed analysis in his previous rulings which greatly inform this court,” including that state statute “clearly” sets forth elements of a contract, although “a determination of the exact terms of that contract are another matter.”
McHill added that he saw no reason to revisit Murphy’s rulings.
In finding no reason to bifurcate the lawsuit, McHill added there also is no reason to decertify the class action.
McHill also denied a motion to allow the state to depose Paul Levesque before the trial. Levesque is a self-taught historian, who has researched and written extensively about timber issues, especially in Tillamook County.
McHill said that state law prohibits the deposition of expert witnesses.
McHill noted that Levesque "was an observer and researcher who Plaintiffs intend to offer as an expert witness at trial. In keeping with current Oregon law, the Court determines that he is not subject to deposition in the case.”
A pretrial settlement conference is scheduled for May 3 in Linn County Circuit Court.
A jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 21 in Linn County Circuit Court.
Class action members are represented by John DiLorenzo of Davis Wright Tremaine and the state is represented by Scott Kaplan of the Department of Justice.
The counties and other taxing districts charge that in recent years, the Oregon Department of Forestry has broken what amounts to a longstanding contract regarding management of more than 700,000 acres of state forest lands.
When those lands were taken over by the state decades ago, it was with the understanding they would be managed based on the “greatest permanent value” to the counties, the counties argue.
The counties contend that meant offering timber sales that provide maximum income for the counties and taxing districts.
Over the years, however, the state payments have declined because the state forest management plans have grown to include other factors such as riparian management areas, recreation and water quality mitigation.
The plaintiffs argue the decreased annual payments amount to a breach of the state's contract with the counties to pursue the “greatest permanent value.”
