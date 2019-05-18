BROWNSVILLE — The Historic Oregon Film Trail will dedicate three signs at 2 p.m. May 22, marking locations in Brownsville related to the classic coming-of-age movie “Stand By Me.”
The markers will feature facts and anecdotes about the film directed by Rob Reiner that was shot in and near the community.
The signs will be:
• Outside City Hall where six different locations from the film can be viewed, including the scene where the character, “Vern” finds a penny in the street.
• On the wall of the Linn Country Historical Museum. While the museum was not one of the filming locations, the Linn County Museum Friends, Inc. sponsors the Stand By Me Day event.
• At the Brownsville Pioneer Park where the film’s well-known and loved “Blueberry Pie Eating Contest” took place. The scene featured nearly 100 Brownsville residents as extras. After filming, the production company donated many picnic tables for use in the park.
Wednesday’s celebration will include blueberry scones and muffins, honoring the fruit made famous in the pie-eating contest.
Dating back to 1909, Oregon has a rich and interesting film history, with more than 450 feature films and television shows that have utilized thousands of locations around the state for a wide variety of production backdrops.
Oregon Film, in partnership with the Oregon Made Creative Foundation, created the Historic Oregon Film Trail, featuring signage located at strategic points around the state.
The signs in Brownsville are a collaborative partnership between the Oregon Film Office (partnered with the Oregon Made Creative Foundation,) the city of Brownsville, the Linn County Historical Museum and the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, who collectively provided funding for the signs.
Fans of “Stand By Me” have been coming to Brownsville since the movie was released in 1986 however it wasn’t’ until 2007 that the Brownsville community held the first event to commemorate the film.
The “Stand By Me” fan base has expanded by leaps and bounds since then. In the early days of Stand By Me Day the average visitor count was 100 to 200. After the 30th anniversary — which had more than 3,000 fans — the visitors average 500 on that one day.
Stand By Me Day takes place every July 23 and is sponsored by the Linn County Historical Museum. The event brings fans from all around the world, but the country most represented throughout the year is Japan.
Tourists can wander through the town on a self-guided “Stand By Me” tour looking at original filming locations, many of which have not changed since shooting took place in 1985 (and was released in 1986.)
“The city of Brownsville has sometimes been called Mayberry, or Stars Hollow, or in this case, Castle Rock.,” said Mandy Cole of the Linn County Historical Museum. “We don’t mind the comparisons; we are a friendly small town who are happy to welcome our many “Stand By Me” visitors from all over the globe. They are a happy group who love to wander the town, visit the businesses and tell their stories, even if we don’t speak their language. The movie and its fans have been a long term boon to this little town.”
