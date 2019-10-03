A man sustained minor injuries Thursday afternoon after being struck by a train near the intersection of Oak and Third streets in Lebanon.
The incident was reported at around 2:22 p.m.
According to Lebanon Police Department Sgt. Jeremy Weber, the man dropped his cellphone on the tracks and was hit when he went back to retrieve it. "He was caught on the cow catcher," Weber said.
The man suffered abrasions in the incident and was transported to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, where he was treated and released.
The Lebanon Fire District assisted at the scene.
