A man was killed near Albany on Friday afternoon when a tree fell on an excavator he was operating, said a spokeswoman with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Michelle Duncan said that the man’s name was not able to be released, as next of kin had not been notified.
The industrial death was reported at about 3:30 p.m. on Pirtle Drive, about a half-mile west of Oakville Road.
Duncan said that she believed the man was working on clearing a piece of property, which is adjacent to railroad tracks.
The Albany Fire Department also responded to the scene with multiple units.
