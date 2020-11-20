Man charged after Scio-area stabbing

SCIO — About 9:48 a.m. Wednesday, Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ryan Mooney, 45, and charged him with first-degree assault and possession of methamphetamine after he allegedly stabbed another man during an altercation in the 3900 block of Highway 226.
According to Linn County District Court records, deputies were called to the area after a woman reported seeing a man wearing black pants and a gray sweatshirt leave a residence while carrying a knife.
She also reported seeing blood leading into the residence.
A deputy saw a man who fit the description walking near the Scio Fire Department. The deputy made contact and said the man appeared to be hiding something. The deputy found a bloody knife and a glass pipe that appeared to have residue in it. After examination, the residue was deemed to be methamphetamine.
About the same time, another deputy heard on a scanner that the Aumsville Police Department was responding to Santiam Memorial Hospital, where a man was being treated in the emergency room for a stab wound.
Kevin Vaughn, 37, told the deputy that he had seen Mooney push a woman out of a sliding glass door and he and Mooney got into a fight. He said Mooney stabbed him in the neck and fled the scene. The man reportedly also had superficial cuts on his right arm, his right side near his ribs and the front of his right hip.
Mooney reportedly admitted he and the man had fought for “about three minutes.”
Detectives served a search warrant at the residence and continue to process evidence, collect witness statements and investigate the incident. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Detective John Lovik II at 541-967-3950.
Mooney appeared in Linn County Circuit Court Thursday and is lodged at the Linn County Jail. Bond was set at $250,000. A call to his attorney was not returned.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
