LEBANON — Jared Charley, 21, was charged Friday with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and hit and run resulting in property damage Friday morning after a motor vehicle incident near the intersection of South Santiam Highway and Dewey Street in Lebanon.
According to a Lebanon Police Department release, the department received several phone calls about the incident, with some callers reporting that Charley had left the scene.
A caller followed Charley to an office building near South Main Road and Walker Road, where Charley allegedly broke a glass window in the building’s front door and entered the building, which was not occupied at the time.
Lebanon officers and deputies from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the building. Officials said Charley refused to come out for several minutes, but eventually was taken into custody.
Officers noticed that Charley was acting erratically and was taken to Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital for evaluation.
There was no evidence that drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.
In addition to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Lebanon Police Department was assisted by the Lebanon Fire District and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
