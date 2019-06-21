LEBANON — North Main Street from Morton to Olive streets will be closed beginning Monday to allow for the installation of new utilities for the Samaritan treatment facility.
Work is expected to last two weeks.
Area residents area should expect delays or detours. They will be afforded reasonable access, but should expect short periods of time where access to driveways may not be possible, in addition to delays and other related inconveniences.
For more information, contact the city of Lebanon Maintenance Department at 541-258-4918.
