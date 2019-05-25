Maddie & Tae — Maddison Marlow and Taylor Dye — will round out the Main Stage concert shows at the 2019 Linn County Fair at 8:30 p.m. July 20.
Admission is free with fair admission, or $15 for a limited number of reserved seats.
“This is a going to be a great Saturday night lineup,” said Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist. “These are excellent performers with several hits on the market right now. We think fairgoers will enjoy our Saturday night line-up."
The duo will climax a week of entertainment that includes the Artimus Pyle Band on Wednesday evening, Joe Nichols on Thursday and .38 Special on Friday.
Maddie & Tae’s “Girl in a Country Song," a track off their debut album, "Start Over," went platinum.
They are only the third female duo to have a debut single hit No. 1 in the history of the Billboard Country singles chart.
From Texas and Oklahoma, the duo swept the 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards by winning the Favorite Country Artist and Favorite Country Song for their gold-certified “Fly.”
They have been nominated for numerous music awards and have appeared on "The Late Show with David Letterman," "Today," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Live With Kelly and Michael."
They recently wrapped up traveling with Brad Paisley’s Life Amplified World Tour. They currently are featured as part of Carrie Underwood's "Cry Pretty" tour.
Marlow is from Sugar Land, Texas, and Dye is from Ada, Oklahoma. The two met while they were working with the same vocal coach and attended a showcase event in Dallas, Texas. They were both still in high school.
Silverton native Ben Rue will open for Maddie and Tae at 7 p.m.
Rue’s debut song, “I Can’t Wait,” was widely praised throughout the industry.
Rue grew up on a grass seed farm and was driving a combine by the age of 11. He also played baseball at Concordia University in Portland.
He moved to Nashville in 2012 and says George Strait and Alan Jackson are his major music influences.
Rue calls himself a storyteller and said he enjoys putting people in a good mood.
