LYONS – Lt. Chris Baldridge of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office drove his SUV toward the boat launch at North Santiam State Recreation Area into thick smoke and past burned brush and charred trees.
“The whole park is devastated. It’s completely burned out,” Baldridge said.
“I think it just goes to show that, at any time of the year, you have to be careful. Fire danger is always there,” he added.
Just a few weeks ago, the Santiam Canyon was a winter wonderland covered in snow. On Tuesday afternoon, with warm weather on the last official day of winter, a blaze was spread by east winds and forced the evacuation of 42 homes along the north fork of the Santiam River.
Thirty of the homes were in Linn County north of Lyons-Mill City Drive, while 12 were in Marion County.
No structures, including 30 outbuildings, were lost due to the fire, and no injuries have been reported, said Bobbi Doan, Oregon Department of Forestry spokeswoman.
The cause of the Santiam Park Fire remains under investigation, but it started near the state recreation area, Doan said.
Sources said that the blaze was in an area that had previously been slash-burned.
A countywide burn ban was issued immediately and until further notice on Wednesday in both Linn and Marion counties.
Baldridge said the fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. It jumped the river and spread into Linn County shortly before 4 p.m., Doan said.
About 75 firefighters from several state and local agencies battled the blaze, and a helicopter and bulldozers were used to fight the flames as well.
Crews continued to deal with the fire and flare ups in the smoldering aftermath on Wednesday, including on steep and rugged forestland. Chainsaws revved as private contractors felled trees on both sides of Santiam Park Road to stop the blaze from spreading.
The Oregon Department of Forestry estimated the forest and brush fire at 60 acres, though Doan expected that to grow slightly with better mapping.
By about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, residents in Linn County were able to return to their homes, but had to be ready to evacuate again at a moment’s notice.
However, the evacuation notice remained in place for Marion County early Wednesday afternoon due to the danger.
Doan praised agencies for working together to battle the fire, which was in multiple jurisdictions in two counties.
Mari-Linn School in Lyons, which has 210 students, was closed on Wednesday. The facility’s gym was used as a Red Cross disaster shelter on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Santiam Canyon School District Superintendent Andy Gardner said the school closure made sense, and not just because the building was being used as a Red Cross shelter.
“We didn’t know what the fire would do with the wind and we didn’t want to evacuate the school,” he said.
Mari-Linn held a free lunch for students on Wednesday, and the meal cost $1.50 for adults.
Only one person displaced by the fire slept inside the Mari-Linn gym, said Frances Hernandez, a volunteer Red Cross shelter supervisor.
Lori and Eric Hall of Lyons, who were displaced from their home off of Oak Street, parked their camper in the Mari-Linn parking lot, however. “We could see the flames from our house. It was very scary,” Lori Hall said.
“Ash was falling on us,” Eric Hall added.
The couple are empty-nesters, though they have three dogs, who were blissfully oblivious. “They thought this was just another camping trip,” Eric Hall said, in the parking lot of the school.
Locals said that most people who were evacuated from their homes stayed with family and friends in the tight-knit area.
About 15 displaced residents went to dinner at the Gingerbread House off of Highway 22. Others met up with gracious hosts at the restaurant, which has been a meeting place in the Santiam Canyon since it opened in 1953, said owner Diane Pantovich.
Pantovich said she donated hamburgers and buns for firefighters. Over the years, she’s gotten used to feeding people who keep the area safe, such as making lunch bags for wildland fire crews.
“It’s a small community. You have to help where you can,” Pantovich said.
