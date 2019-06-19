The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) has rejected an appeal by Linn County concerning the potential development of two dwellings on 16.7 acres of property that is within Albany's urban growth boundary but outside the current city limits.
Monty and Linda Ellison want to divide the property in 5- and 11.7-acre parcels on which dwellings could be constructed. But city zoning requires a minimum of 20 acres per dwelling in the urban growth boundary area.
The property is in the county and in February, the Board of Commissioners approved the Ellisons' request to partition it. The Ellisons had filed a request in July 2018.
Thursday’s ruling stems from an appeal by the city.
“Linn County and the city of Albany LUBA case regarding the Ellison property was decided this week,” City Manager Peter Troedsson reported to city staff. “The Linn County decision was reversed with LUBA agreeing with arguments made by both jurisdictions. Both of our staffs are eager to put this behind them and work towards a more productive and predictable approach for managing the urban fringe. Our staffs have been corresponding already and have a kick-off meeting set for later this month.”
LUBA’s decision was based primarily on a portion of the county planning code concerning housing densities in the urban growth boundary areas.
According to LUBA’s decision: “The county’s code calls for city review and approval of variance proposals that interchange densities in the UGA-UGM-20 zones. We have concluded that the variance application proposed ‘an interchange with the density of another UGA-UBM zoning district’ and that LCC 930.700 (E) requires the review and approval of the city of the variance. Based on the posture of this appeal and the city’s arguments in the petition for review, it is clear that the city did not approve the variance and accordingly, LCC 930.700 (E) prohibits the variance as a matter of law.”
The county has the right to appeal the decision.
“I have a problem with the moratorium Albany has declared on anyone building inside the UGB, but outside city limits,” Commissioner Will Tucker said. “l hope Linn County will continue to represent the property rights of individuals who develop land according to current state laws, county codes and the directive of state planning goals.”
Tucker added, “In this case, I am sorry our findings appear deficient. I felt we had covered everything well and in fact, we won on most issues, except one. I plan to address that and am looking forward to working with Mr. Ellison and others in the future.”
