Up a staircase and down a hallway in a Salem office building on a Thursday night in late February, Aaron Bayer is holding court.
He shoves the sleeves of his gray hoodie up his forearms as his hands burst forward, fly upward and pause to animate his point over and over again.
He talks about the poverty that absorbed his childhood, his early interest in teaching, and how he found the right people at the right time who took him to the right places, which led him to his current superintendent position in the Oregon Trail School District in Sandy.
Ten first-year superintendents from around the state have gathered around the conference table, the aroma of their catered dinner still lingering and their name tags propped in front of them, eager to learn how to be better school district leaders.
It’s the fifth meeting this year of the Superintendents Academy, developed by the Confederation of Oregon School Administrators (COSA) as part of an effort to grow new administrative leaders to close a widening gap.
Facing turmoil
There are 25 open superintendent positions in Oregon. Three were added in the period in which this story was being reported. They’re just the latest openings in the state’s 197 K-12 districts and 19 educational service districts that have seen a combined 92 superintendent vacancies since 2016.
According to the confederation, a large percentage of the turnover can be attributed to retirement. The average age of the state’s current superintendents hovers in the mid-50s. The last three years have also seen a number of superintendents leave posts either through termination, resignation or retirement agreements with their respective school boards in the wake of scandal.
Former superintendent of Lebanon Community Schools Rob Hess resigned in June 2018 after nearly 10 years and ongoing issues with the district. Just prior to his departure, an anonymous complaint filed with the district outed a personal relationship between Hess and Pioneer School Principal Tonya Cairo. Hess had arranged for Cairo’s performance evaluations to be conducted by another district official and worked with the chairman of the school board to make sure the relationship did not interfere with his responsibilities. The two are now married and Hess is employed as an administrator in Eugene.
Jim Golden was fired by the Greater Albany Public Schools (GAPS) board for neglect of duty and gross insubordination on July 12, 2018, after being placed on administrative leave in March. In November, he sued the district for breach of contract and provided the Democrat-Herald with a written statement he read during his termination hearing that disputed the school board's charges. Golden is seeking $651,068 for lost wages and $300,000 for compensatory damages.
“I can name 11 superintendents who have left or retired in the last few years because they’re frustrated with the work, not getting the support they need or having issues with one of their school board members,” said Krista Parent, the director of executive leadership for the confederation.
Parent has been leading the revamp of the confederation's efforts to support superintendents after retiring in 2018 following 16 years as superintendent of the South Lane School District. Like Hess, a complaint to the school board revealed a consensual personal relationship between Parent and a district employee.
The Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC) — the state organization responsible for licensing and enforcing professional standards for education administrators — cleared Parent of wrongdoing. She opted to retire and signed an agreement that saw her remain in her position through June 30 while assistant superintendent Kyle Tucker handled day-to-day operations. She accepted her position with the confederation two days later.
Since then, Parent has helped develop the Superintendents Academy, courting long-term superintendents like Bayer to speak to her cohorts.
Inside the academy
The academy is divided into two parts: free sessions for prospective superintendents to learn what's involved in the position and how to obtain the necessary credentials; and the $900 workshop-based program for first-year superintendents. COSA is funded through two major sources: membership dues and fees for the approximately 30 conferences it holds each year. There's now talk of adding a second year to the program for first-year superintendents.
“That came from people in the group,” Parent said. “They asked for it and said, ‘Please don’t let us loose.’ Because by month nine or 10 in a superintendency, you know what you should be asking now.”
According to Parent, the most common areas where new superintendents need help are budget development and governance. In Oregon, no separate superintendent license is required. Instead, a single administrator's license is valid from assistant principals all the way up to superintendent positions.
“The university training they receive is all the same for administrators,” she said. “About 15 years ago there was a separate superintendent’s license but now that’s all changed and everyone is trained the same.”
However, administrative positions are vastly different. For example, principals do not have to manage large, complicated budgets. Superintendents are responsible for overseeing district budgets that add up to millions of dollars.
That’s where the mentors come in.
The Superintendents Academy pairs each participant with two mentors who are available 24/7 and have years of experience. They can walk new superintendents through the budget process as well as the second-highest area of concern: governance.
School boards, more often than not, are made up of community residents who rarely have professional experience in the education field and those five-, seven- or nine-member boards act as a superintendent’s supervisor. According to Parent, new superintendents often need guidance on subjects ranging from having a good working relationship with the board all the way to the basics of Robert's Rules of Order — the procedures and processes that dictate public meetings in Oregon.
Value of the program
It was at a school board meeting during her first few weeks on the job that Lisa Harlan found herself in the middle of the state’s superintendent turnover trend. At a city human relations committee meeting in Albany last month, she cited the current climate and how it had affected her personally, telling the board, “My first school board meeting, the board fired the superintendent.”
Harlan has served as assistant superintendent for GAPS under interim superintendent Tim Mills for the last year. Of the 32 new superintendents around the state this year, 31 are participating in the Superintendents Academy. The tally was thrown off slightly — Harlan is participating in the program, but not as a superintendent. Mills is not participating, nor is current South Lane Interim Superintendent Larry Sullivan.
Harlan joined GAPS in July after serving as the director of elementary education in the Salem-Keizer district. Between July and August, she served as acting superintendent for GAPS and got involved in the Superintendents Academy.
“The biggest value of the program is having mentors that are very experienced in this area, who are well respected in the state. Having people in the same position, dealing with the same issues and having some mentors to walk alongside you is invaluable,” she said. “The program is really critical if we’re going to stabilize the superintendency in the state.”
And while additional services to the program have been lauded by its participants, the program actually began six years ago under COSA Director of Licensure Colin Cameron, when trends regarding superintendent tenure started to come into focus.
“Superintendents had been very stable for many years,” he said. “Then what we started seeing was, they’re aging out.”
As superintendents retired and new people filled their positions, COSA saw an increase in requests for help.
“Our phones would start ringing with questions about Robert's Rules of Order and policy because they’d never done these things before.”
Then, Parent retired from her school district.
"We called her and said, ‘Come talk to us,’” Cameron said.
With Parent on board, the Superintendents Academy grew from informational sessions that allowed new superintendents to learn more about issues to a mentoring program with intense workshops held several times a year. Also in the mix was support for potential superintendents and talk of continuing support through to a second year, creating a three-tiered approach to restocking the pipeline to the state’s superintendent positions.
In February, the Teachers Standards and Practice Committee announced a change in the professional administrators license that essentially split it into two levels. The changes will be phased in, but individuals who don't meet the new requirements by the time the changes are fully implemented in 2022, will not qualify for a superintendent position.
“It could worsen the pipeline, is our fear, because principals who have the current administrator’s license might not want to go back to school for the secondary license,” Parent said.
Trust and transparency
Armed with a hard-fought license of his own, Bayer has served as the superintendent of the Oregon Trail School District for nearly eight years. In his view, his success is a direct result of the culture he’s created through building a team of leaders. He’s spoken to new superintendents at COSA’s request several times.
His presentation begins with his own story of trading labor for rent for his mother, brother and himself. He finished community college and a visit to Oregon State University with a friend’s family sent him on the path to student loans, scholarships and a degree. From the moment he took a teaching job, he said he was focused on giving students the “teacher they deserve” and he’s carried that philosophy into his superintendency.
“The mainstays in a district are trust and transparency,” he said. “You have to work to continue to calibrate your team to those ideas. Your teachers need to see that your behaviors will be consistent and reliable.”
But what happens in districts that have seen superintendent positions open and filled by interims who aren’t there for the long term?
"It’s hard,” Bayer said. “We sometimes create a culture in which folks recognize that ‘Hey, this is only new to the end, that this leader is only here for two years and then it’s something new yet again.’ I think oftentimes educators trying to protect the integrity of their craft can’t subscribe to the philosophy of a leader who may be gone in a year or two.”
It’s an unintended consequence of the wave of superintendent turnovers, especially in districts that are still in limbo while school boards contract with superintendent search firms — or go it alone — to find new superintendents. Interims often guide the district through the search process and keep the ship steady until its permanent captain can be hired.
But how they come to fill their own positions varies from district to district. In Lebanon, Bo Yates was promoted to the position from within the district, but in GAPS, the district opted to go with a more common approach: pulling someone out of retirement.
Tim Mills had been retired for a year when GAPS advertised for an interim superintendent position last year.
“I missed doing the work, (and) wasn’t sure what I was going to be doing after retirement,” he said. He had previously worked as superintendent in Clackamas County in Oregon, plus Washington and Colorado.
Cameron said the short-term approach provided retired educational professionals two main opportunities: stay for a handful of years or sign on for just one.
“They say, why not go live on the Oregon Coast and then they spend a year and it’s raining and it’s windy and they decide it wasn’t a great idea,” Cameron said.
But Mills has known from the beginning that he didn’t plan on staying for more than 10 months. His home is in Colorado, and his wife has been traveling back and forth to Oregon while Mills steadies GAPS through the superintendent search and walks the line between setting long-term policy and setting the stage for his replacement.
“I think it’s being very thoughtful and strategic in taking on the work that is helpful to the district that really sets the foundation to the transition but doesn’t lock that superintendent to decisions that he or she may wish to do differently,” he said.
GAPS is set to start interviewing finalists for the superintendent position later this month and announce its selection by mid-April. Lebanon, after conducting community surveys and workshops allowing residents to weigh in on characteristics it preferred in the district’s next leader, was set to begin interviews this month.
These hires will fill at least two of the 25 open positions but may not solve the overall issue just yet.
Cameron said he expected the current retirement pace to continue for at least three more years and numbers may get muddy. According to him, superintendents from smaller districts around the state could begin throwing their hats in the ring for positions in larger ones.
“So, we wouldn’t be losing those people. They will have taken a position somewhere else in the state, leaving their position open,” he said.
'You know what it's like'
It’s late by the time Bayer has yielded the floor and all the food has been put away. It’s been a long day for the academy’s participants, learning about snow days and when to call them and how to apply for financial reimbursement for snow damage. They’ll start again just 12 hours later with more workshops before reconvening in April.
But before they leave the conference room, just before 9 p.m., a “for the good of the order” is called, asking them to share their thoughts on the day.
“A week ago, I had the first moment of ‘I don’t know if I can do this.’” Reedsport Superintendent Jon Zwemke admitted when his turn came.
A series of head-nods followed as he detailed how the program had helped him.
Lowell Superintendent Johnnie Matthews agreed, telling Parent and Cameron “The support you guys give, it’s a testament. You know what it’s like when it’s been crazy. You’ve been crazy before and have been there, so it’s great to have someone to talk to because it’s lonely at the top.”
