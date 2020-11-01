ZIP code data shows OSU campus, Harrisburg as COVID-19 hot spots

ZIP code data shows that the Oregon State University campus and Harrisburg are mid-Willamette Valley hot spots for COVID-19, with higher rates of the illness on a per capita basis.

The OSU campus, ZIP code 97331 in Corvallis, only has 29 cases, but with its population, that equals 1,204.3 instances of the illness per 100,000 people, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.

Harrisburg now has 51 cases, or 1,059.9 instances per 100,000, according to OHA figures.

The Albany area continues to have the most COVID-19 cases in the mid-valley, with 458, while the Corvallis area has 333 cases.

Albany ZIP code 97322 had 281 cases (825.5 per 100,000), while 97321, which includes Millersburg, had 177 cases (710 per 100,000).

Corvallis ZIP code 97330, which includes Adair Village, had 209 cases (504 per 100,000), while there were 95 in 97333 (444.4 per 100,000).

Lebanon had 192 cases (671 per 100,000).

In other local cities: Philomath had 51 cases (616.6 per 100,000); Sweet Home had 42 cases (309.6 per 100,000); Scio had 30 cases (569.7 per 100,000); Jefferson had 27 cases (481.8 per 100,000); Tangent had 15 cases (895 per 100,000); Monroe had 13 (435.5 per 100,000);

Alsea, Brownsville, Halsey, Lyons, and Mill City continued to be listed as having 1-9 COVID-19 cases. Detailed ZIP code information isn’t released for communities with fewer than 10 cases.

ZIP code data is released by the state in its weekly report, typically issued on Wednesdays.

On Sunday, Oregon reported 524 new cases of COVID-19. This was the fourth day in the row the state has been above 500 cases.