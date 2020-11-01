ZIP code data shows OSU campus, Harrisburg as COVID-19 hot spots

ZIP code data shows that the Oregon State University campus and Harrisburg are mid-Willamette Valley hot spots for COVID-19, with higher rates of the illness on a per capita basis.
The OSU campus, ZIP code 97331 in Corvallis, only has 29 cases, but with its population, that equals 1,204.3 instances of the illness per 100,000 people, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.
Harrisburg now has 51 cases, or 1,059.9 instances per 100,000, according to OHA figures.
The Albany area continues to have the most COVID-19 cases in the mid-valley, with 458, while the Corvallis area has 333 cases.
Albany ZIP code 97322 had 281 cases (825.5 per 100,000), while 97321, which includes Millersburg, had 177 cases (710 per 100,000).
Corvallis ZIP code 97330, which includes Adair Village, had 209 cases (504 per 100,000), while there were 95 in 97333 (444.4 per 100,000).
Lebanon had 192 cases (671 per 100,000).
In other local cities: Philomath had 51 cases (616.6 per 100,000); Sweet Home had 42 cases (309.6 per 100,000); Scio had 30 cases (569.7 per 100,000); Jefferson had 27 cases (481.8 per 100,000); Tangent had 15 cases (895 per 100,000); Monroe had 13 (435.5 per 100,000);
Alsea, Brownsville, Halsey, Lyons, and Mill City continued to be listed as having 1-9 COVID-19 cases. Detailed ZIP code information isn’t released for communities with fewer than 10 cases.
ZIP code data is released by the state in its weekly report, typically issued on Wednesdays.
On Sunday, Oregon reported 524 new cases of COVID-19. This was the fourth day in the row the state has been above 500 cases.
Two more deaths also were announced, bringing the state’s novel coronavirus death toll to 691.
Linn County had seven new confirmed and presumed cases on Sunday, while Benton County had one, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Oregon now has had 45,429 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Linn County has had 890 cases and 17 deaths from COVID-19, while Benton County has had 465 cases and six deaths.
Oregon announced 575 confirmed and presumptive cases on Thursday, then a daily record, followed by a new record of 600 on Friday. On Saturday, the state reported 555 cases.
Other counties with cases in Sunday’s data were: Clackamas (35); Clatsop (3); Columbia (5); Coos (6); Curry (2); Deschutes (28); Douglas (8); Grant (2); Hood River (2); Jackson (36); Klamath (4); Lane (35); Lincoln (2); Malheur (8); Marion (132); Morrow (2); Multnomah (116); Polk (5); Umatilla (5); Union (1); Wallowa (1); Wasco (4); Washington (67); and Yamhill (7).
The deaths reported on Sunday, a 73-year-old Crook County woman and a 90-year-old Washington County woman, both had underlying health conditions.
The United States has had 9.1 million cases of COVID-19 and 229,932 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday afternoon.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.