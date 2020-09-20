ZIP code data again shows few cases for Sweet Home

Sweet Home continues to be one of the mid-Willamette Valley’s healthiest communities, at least in terms of COVID-19 cases.

The Oregon Health Authority’s ZIP code data, typically released on Wednesdays, shows the Sweet Home area with 17 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus — that’s just one additional case in nearly a month, since Aug. 23. Sweet Home’s caseload is good for an estimated 125.3 instances per 100,000 people.

The figures for many small towns, however, aren’t available, as the state doesn’t share exact data on ZIP codes with fewer than 10 cases.

The Albany area, with 273 cases, continued to have among the worst COVID-19 figures for the area, according to OHA ZIP code data. Harrisburg isn’t far behind, at least in terms of cases by population.

ZIP code 97322 in Albany had 163 instances of COVID-19, as well as an estimated 478.9 cases per 100,000 people, OHA data indicates. ZIP code 97321, encompassing Albany and Millersburg, had 110 cases and 441.3 cases per 100,000 people.

OHA figures show Harrisburg with 23 cases, or 478 per 100,000.

The Corvallis area had at least 183 cases, but the exact figure isn’t clear. ZIP code 97330, including Adair Village, had 130 cases (313.5 per 100,000) while 97333 had 52 cases (243.3 per 100,000). ZIP code 97331, which covers Oregon State University, continued to be listed as 1-9 cases on Wednesday. That obviously may change, as the OHA reported 27 new instances for Benton County on Sunday, a spike that was attributed to students moving in to dorms at OSU.