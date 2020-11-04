Yates welcomes new state guidelines

Lebanon Community Schools Superintendent Bo Yates supports the new guidelines announced by Gov. Kate Brown on Friday.

“I think it will open more opportunities for us to bring kids back,” Yates said.” It presents opportunities where you can do a better job scheduling and anticipating and getting things in line so you can bring kids back.”

The new state guidelines no longer tie a district’s return to the classroom to statewide case rates. The revised metrics rely on local COVID-19 infection numbers over the most recent 14 days, down from the previous three-week measurement tool.

While Linn County does not currently meet the revised metrics for bringing students back into the classroom, Yates noted that Lebanon would have been able to resume some in-person learning earlier this school year based on the county’s COVID-19 rates at the time.

So even though the numbers are currently going in the wrong direction, Yates hopes that these new metrics announced by the state will serve as a motivation for communities to follow public health recommendations.

Yates acknowledged that resuming in-person instruction is a challenging task and districts which do so must follow extensive state guidelines on masks, cohort size and cleaning regimens.

“All of us are going to go through a learning curve as to how much support we need. We’ll try to overstaff to start,” Yates said. “I’m confident we’ll be able to do a good job of monitoring and following best practices throughout our schools.”