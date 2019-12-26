U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will kick off his 2020 town hall schedule in early January with a Corvallis forum on the calendar.
Wyden is set to speak at noon, Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Linus Pauling Middle School commons/cafeteria, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.
Attendees will be able to share their ideas, questions and priorities directly with Wyden.
Wyden has pledged to hold at least one town hall each year in each of the state’s 36 counties. He has held 956 such forums statewide.
“These town halls are hallmarks of democracy, and I look forward very much to hearing from Oregonians all over the state,” Wyden said, in a news release.
