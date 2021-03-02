Wyden takes lead in urging continued aid during pandemic

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden and nine other senators urge President Joe Biden to support new rounds of direct payments and supplement unemployment benefits until the U.S. economy returns to pre-pandemic levels.

The senators made their pitch Tuesday as the Senate begins work on its version of Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic recovery plan. The House passed it, 219-212, on Saturday, Feb. 27. Congress hopes to send a plan to Biden before current unemployment benefits end on March 13.

Included in the plan are another round of direct payments of $1,400 — following amounts of $1,200 and $600 — and weekly supplemental unemployment benefits of $400. The current benefit of $300 per week ends March 13, and the House-passed plan would boost it, but only through Aug. 29. (Wyden and Biden want an extension through Sept. 30.)

Biden is preparing to propose another long-term relief plan, which Wyden and the other senators hope to influence.

“This crisis is far from over, and families deserve certainty that they can put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads,” their letter said. “Families should not be at the mercy of constantly shifting legislative timelines and ad hoc solutions.”