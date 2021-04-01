Wyden in town to promote infrastructure bill

The bill calls for closing the loop nationally on internet connectivity by 2030. Wyden thinks that is not aggressive enough of a timeline.

“I think we need to do it quicker than that. Any bill that comes before me must have broadband in it.”

Wyden will play a key role in what sort of legislative sausage the infrastructure bill turns into. As chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Wyden will be heavily involved in the corporate tax increases that are scheduled to pay for the improvements.

And then there is the question of what happens when the bill hits the Senate floor. The 219-211 Democratic edge in the House means likely passage, but the upper chamber is knotted at 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats.

Wyden notes that “a lot of Republicans say they want infrastructure. If you attract all of the Senate Democrats and 10 or 12 Republicans you’re there. You’re on your way to a bill.”

The Democrats would need 60 votes to beat back a GOP filibuster, but they also could use the “budget reconciliation” process, which would require only 51 votes for passage. That was the approach that Democrats took for the most recent stimulus package, but it included grueling 24-hour voting sessions.

In other topics raised during the visit: