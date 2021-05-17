 Skip to main content

Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg
Wrong-way driver killed on I-5 near Harrisburg

A motorist driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 in south Linn County was killed when their Honda Civic collided with a semi-truck on Sunday night, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. near milepost 208.

The name of the deceased was not released by OSP on Monday morning.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Civic headed northbound on I-5 was the subject of several complaints regarding poor driving.

As troopers were still responding to the area, the Civil turned around and proceeded southbound in the northbound lanes, according to the news release.

The driver of the semi-truck, Surjit Singh, 38, of Live Oak, California, was not injured in the crash.

OSP was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisburg Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

In the news release, OSP said it would release the name of the Civic driver when that step was appropriate.

