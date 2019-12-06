The replacement of a variable message board on northbound Interstate 5 at Lake Creek Drive near Halsey will cause evening delays from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 9-10.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, one lane will remain open during the work. In addition, evening traffic slowdowns and delays can be expected starting at the Randy Pape Beltline in Eugene.
Travelers are encouraged to visit https://tripcheck.com for the latest on traffic conditions.
