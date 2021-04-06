 Skip to main content

Woodall departs Lebanon Veterans' Home
top story

Jeremy Woodall

ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick, left, presents Jeremy Woodall with a commemorative coin as a gift on his final day as program manager at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon.

 Provided photo

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs has announced that Jeremy Woodall is leaving his post as the program manager at the Lebanon veterans’ home.

Woodall has served in that position since the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home opened in 2014.

In his role as program manager, Woodall worked to ensure the safety, comfort and care of hundreds of veteran residents, veteran spouses and Gold Star parents over the past six years. As the facility’s first program manager, Woodall helped set the tone for its culture as “The Place Where Honor Lives,” and helped establish the home as one of the state and nation’s top skilled nursing facilities for veterans.

For new residents and family, he was often the first face to welcome them, and he presided over each Walk of Honor, a solemn ceremony marking the passing of a resident, which continued during the coronavirus pandemic (with infection prevention protocols in place).

Woodall personally worked with veterans to help them receive earned benefits. He also worked alongside veterans advocates and organizations in their efforts to support the home and its residents.

ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick personally thanked Woodall for his service on his last day, April 1, presenting him with a framed ODVA challenge coin. ODVA will conduct an open recruitment to fill this position within the coming weeks.

The Lebanon Express attempted to speak with Woodall, but the ODVA did not make him available for comment.

