Women's shelter increases services (March 21)
0 comments

Women's shelter increases services (March 21)

  • 0

Room at the Inn Women’s Shelter, hosted at First United Methodist Church in Corvallis, has increased its services, effective immediately.

The shelter is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will remain open through May 31. Capacity has increased to 25 guests; this was achieved by moving beds into the main gym. Guests will be provided three meals a day. Shelter staff hours have increased, and guidelines have been changed to protect volunteers.

The shelter needs a computer with the Microsoft Office suite. Anyone who has a newer/current capacity computer to donate or would be willing to donate a new computer can email Sara Power at outreach@corvallisfumc.org.

Donations of savory snacks are requested, including crackers, crackers with cheese, chips and small packages of nuts.

Those who are able to volunteer at the shelter can sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70a084aa5ac29a6fe3-april.

The church requests prayer for the vulnerable community, volunteers, shelter and church staff, and FUMC leaders.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four new virus cases at vets home
Local

Four new virus cases at vets home

  • Updated

Four additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon, and two Corvallis residents visiting …

+8
When you can't "stay home"
Local

When you can't "stay home"

  • Updated

The first case of COVID-19, or coronavirus, appeared in Wuhan China in November. By January, the virus was in the United States and countries …

Four new virus cases at vets home
Local

Four new virus cases at vets home

  • Updated

Four additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon, and two Corvallis residents visiting …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News