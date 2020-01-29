A "Women in Oregon Prisons: Past, Present and Future" panel will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Sponsored by the Albany branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), the panel's participants include Women's Justice Project Director Julia Yoshimoto; Rosa Howard-Mumford of the Oak Creek Youth Correctional Facility in Albany; and Jessica Kampfe of Shelly's House in Salem. Each panelist will share information about her respective project or facility and discuss the future for women in Oregon's prison system.
Admission is free. For more information, call 541-981-2158.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.