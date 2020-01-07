A woman cut through the fence at an Albany auto sales lot and stole two of the three security dogs at the business early Sunday morning, according to police reports.
Kelly Rae Wilson, 41, was arrested on charges of two counts of first-degree theft.
The Rottweilers were stolen from South Commercial Auto Sales, 3850 Santiam Highway SE.
Wilson was contacted with the dogs at about 5 a.m. at the Adult Shop, 3404 Spicer Road SE. Law enforcement has had frequent contacts with Wilson, and an officer knew she didn’t possess any animals. She had cut through the fence at the business about 45 minutes earlier, according to police logs.
Law enforcement knew that the dogs belonged to the nearby business, said Cole Short, manager at South Commercial Auto Sales.
“We’ve been having a lot of problems with homeless people around the area,” Short said.
On Dec. 10, a homeless man stole a set of keys off an employees’ desk, according to Albany Police Department logs. In August, a man opened a bag of raw chicken and threw it onto the showroom floor, according to police logs.
Short said that he has video of Wilson sitting at the chain-link fence for about two hours, unweaving it by hand.
“That fence is pretty tough. It’s pretty wild,” Short added.
Wilson also was able to gain the trust of the young security dogs by feeding them, Short said.
BERRY, DARRELL RICHARD
Booking No.:
355318
File No.:
439114
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2020-01-02
Booked:
2020-01-02
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
40
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$9,000.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
…
30 days
FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
…
0 days
FAIL TO REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
…
180 days
PV - DUII
…
30 days
PV - DUII
…
0 days
PV - DUII
…
180 days
PV - PUBLIC INDECENY
…
0 days
PV - PUBLIC INDECENY
…
180 days
PV - PUBLIC INDECENY
…
30 days
RICH, IVAN MERRIL
Booking No.:
355277
File No.:
303049
Incident No.:
16CR15088
Arrested:
2019-12-31
Booked:
2019-12-31
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
70
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-FAIL TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER
…
25 days
HOLGUIN, AUGUSTIN MICHAEL
Booking No.:
355410
File No.:
268520
Incident No.:
17CR38513
Arrested:
2020-01-06
Booked:
2020-01-06
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
1738513
Age:
55
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS PCS METH / FTA I
…
5 days
SWENSON, JOEL SCOTT
Booking No.:
355392
File No.:
530331
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2020-01-05
Booked:
2020-01-05
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
202000034
Age:
34
Sex:
M
Height:
511
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$50,000.00
Charge Information
MENACING - INTIMIDATE/THRT DOMESTIC
…
…
POMAIKAI, STANLEY K
Booking No.:
355395
File No.:
136944
Incident No.:
19CR56184
Arrested:
2020-01-05
Booked:
2020-01-05
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
202000105
Age:
37
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
…
…
PAROLE VIOLATION - WARRANT
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
…
…
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
…
…
SANDOVAL, MICHAEL FELIX
Booking No.:
355397
File No.:
118854
Incident No.:
19CR05682
Arrested:
2020-01-05
Booked:
2020-01-05
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
202000110
Age:
65
Sex:
M
Height:
504
Hair:
BLK
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
FAIL TO APPEAR-BENCH WARRANT
…
…
URBACH, DAVID GEORGE
Booking No.:
355403
File No.:
444653
Incident No.:
2020000043
Arrested:
2020-01-05
Booked:
2020-01-05
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
202000043
Age:
37
Sex:
M
Height:
600
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$50,000.00
Charge Information
ASSAULT 4 DV
…
…
GARINGER, CHRIS TODD
Booking No.:
355365
File No.:
115349
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2020-01-04
Booked:
2020-01-04
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
202000083
Age:
46
Sex:
M
Height:
602
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
HARASSMENT/SIMPLE ASSAULT DV
…
…
MANUEL, ROBERT KEITH
Booking No.:
355355
File No.:
159484
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2020-01-03
Booked:
2020-01-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
202000074
Age:
36
Sex:
M
Height:
506
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
POSS HEROIN
…
…
PPS - DCS METH W/1000 FT SCHOOL
…
…
SKINNER, STEEN ALVIN
Booking No.:
355361
File No.:
311635
Incident No.:
2020-00078
Arrested:
2020-01-03
Booked:
2020-01-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
202000078
Age:
29
Sex:
M
Height:
509
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$3,000.00
Charge Information
INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER - DIS CONDUCT
…
…
FTA - PCS METH
…
…
FTA - INTER W/POLICE
…
…
FTA - POSS OF BURG TOOLS
…
…
FTA - FELON POSS WEAPON
…
…
LONGO, DAVID MICHAEL
Booking No.:
355362
File No.:
442115
Incident No.:
19CR73109
Arrested:
2020-01-03
Booked:
2020-01-03
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
202000079
Age:
43
Sex:
M
Height:
602
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$36,000.00
Charge Information
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
…
…
FTA - THEFT 1
…
…
FTA - BURG II
…
…
FTA - THEFT II
…
…
FTA - CRIMINAL TRESPASS II
…
…
FTA - THEFT II
…
…
FTA - THEFT II
…
…
FTA - THEFT 1
…
…
FTA - THEFT OF SERVICES
…
…
FTA - CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT CLASS A MISD
…
…
FTA - THEFT II
…
…
NORBERG, ELSA JANE
Booking No.:
355306
File No.:
419592
Incident No.:
18CR64240
Arrested:
2020-01-01
Booked:
2020-01-01
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
202000003
Age:
19
Sex:
F
Height:
505
Hair:
RED
Total Bail:
$23,000.00
Charge Information
FTA - BURG 1
…
…
FTA - PCS HEROIN
…
…
FTA - THEFT II
…
…
LIVINGSTON, DAVID PAUL
Booking No.:
355279
File No.:
109725
Incident No.:
15CR21280
Arrested:
2019-12-31
Booked:
2019-12-31
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
50
Sex:
M
Height:
510
Hair:
BLN
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-BURG II
…
45 days
CERVANTES-MIRANDA, JUAN MANUEL
Booking No.:
355280
File No.:
766079
Incident No.:
18CR10827
Arrested:
2019-12-31
Booked:
2019-12-31
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
999999999
Age:
20
Sex:
M
Height:
507
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$0.00
Charge Information
PPS-RIOT
…
…
DAVILA, NICHOLAS GERARDO
Booking No.:
355281
File No.:
766446
Incident No.:
…
Arrested:
2019-12-31
Booked:
2019-12-31
Arresting Agency:
Arrest Case No.:
201904054
Age:
29
Sex:
M
Height:
600
Hair:
BRO
Total Bail:
$25,000.00
Charge Information
POSS METHAMPHETAMINE (MISD)
…
…
FUGITIVE-OUT OF STATE
…
…
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or
kyle.odegard@lee.net.
