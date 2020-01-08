A serious injury crash closed Highway 99 at SE Chapman Place in Corvallis on Wednesday night, according to the Corvallis Police Department and Oregon Department on Transportation.
A detour is in place. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
A woman in her 20s was struck by a male motorist driving a Nissan Leaf at about 6:43 p.m., said Lt. Joel Goodwin of the Corvallis Police Department. She was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center where she is being treated for her injuries.
The woman was in the pedestrian crosswalk that connects the First- Alternative Co-Op on the east side with Papa's Pizza Parlor on the west side. The motorist was traveling south when the collision occurred, and it was raining at the time of the incident, Goodwin said.
No names have been released while the investigation continues.
The area has been a challenging one for bicycle and pedestrian users in recent years. Cyclist Eric Austin died in 2018 after being struck by a vehicle at Chapman Place and cyclist Jeremy Gruver died last October after being hit by a vehicle just north of the intersection.
The city of Corvallis and ODOT have been working on safety improvements in the corridor.
Some of that work already has been completed. ODOT has painted green-and-white markings on the east side of Highway 99W to hopefully make it safer for folks connecting with the multiuse path that runs under the bridge over the Marys River.
