With warm weather, officials urge caution on mid-valley rivers

JEFFERSON – Greg and Meghan Smatlan of Salem went to Greens Bridge to float down the Santiam River on Monday afternoon, but they ended up sitting along the bank in their inner tubes. “This is as far as we’re going,” Greg Smatlan said.

The couple said they heard about a water rescue and dangerous conditions on the Santiam earlier in the day and decided to play it safe. “This is what you call a shoreline picnic,” Greg Smatlan added. He and his wife enjoyed lunch and soaked up the sun as chilly water lapped their toes.

The summer is about to get hot — the National Weather Service has predicted a high of 91 degrees for Albany and Corvallis on Tuesday, with temperatures in the 80s through Friday — and that means residents will flock to local waterways to boat, float and swim.

But mid-Willamette Valley rivers are running cold, high and swift, and areas can be filled with debris such as downed trees, according to authorities.

Local officials urged caution and asked residents to take safety steps, including: wearing a life jacket; going with a friend or a group in case something goes wrong; carrying a cellular phone in a waterproof bag or container; planning your route and knowing the area in case you have to call for help; being aware of signs of hypothermia; keeping a constant eye on children; and staying sober and being aware of your surroundings.

Tammy Robbins, Jefferson Fire District spokeswoman, said the confluence of the north fork and south fork of the Santiam River is especially dangerous. On Monday afternoon, a woman was knocked off her inner tube and sucked underneath some branches at the location. While she was able to keep her head above the surface, the woman inhaled some water. The group of friends she was floating with was able to get her to a nearby sandbar. The Jefferson Fire District used its rescue boat to transport the woman from the sandbar to the Jefferson boat ramp. She was then taken by ambulance to Salem Hospital.