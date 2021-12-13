Winter weather hitting mid-valley

A brief snowfall on Monday, Dec. 13, in Corvallis gave the mid-valley its first taste of winter this year. With more wintry weather on the horizon, the National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories for Sweet Home and Alsea.

The weather advisories cautioned drivers to drive more slowly and plan for slippery road conditions.

At 9:55 a.m. Monday the National Weather Service sent out a special short-term forecast cautioning that rain was turning to snow in the South Willamette Valley. The agency forecasted possible snow for Monday through Wednesday in the Albany and Corvallis areas, with overnight temperatures dipping down to the low 30s.

"In general, snow is not expected to accumulate on roads beyond a dusting. However, for areas west of Eugene and south of Corvallis, up to one-half inch is briefly possible," the statement said.

There is a slight chance of snow before 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Sweet Home area, followed by a slight chance of rain or snow mid-day. There is a higher chance of snow, possibly mixed with rain, Tuesday night. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Alsea may see wet snow and snow accumulations of up to two inches. There is a chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m. Tuesday followed by possible rain. The snow level is 600 feet rising to 1,800 feet in the afternoon. Rain is expected Tuesday night, with a snow level of 1,500 feet.

Tuesday brings a chance of rain and snow before 10 a.m. in Albany followed by possible rain. The snow level is 200 feet, rising to 1,700 feet in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%, with little or no snow accumulation expected.

Rain and snow are possible Tuesday night in Albany with a snow level of 1,400 feet dropping to 800 feet after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80% and little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Corvallis may get rain and snow before 11 a.m. Tuesday followed by rain. The snow level is 300 feet rising to 1,700 feet in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Rain is expected Tuesday night with a snow level of 1,500 feet lowering to 900 feet after midnight.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon.

