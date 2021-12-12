Winter weather advisories issued for Sweet Home, Cascade passes

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Sweet Home area that runs to noon on Monday. And then Jack Frost could make things even more interesting with snow and ice for the Cascade foothills.

The agency also has a winter weather advisory for the Cascade Mountains until midnight on Tuesday, and anywhere from 8 to 14 inches of snow could dump on the Tombstone Pass and other areas on Sunday night and Monday.

According to the National Weather Service’s predictions for the Cascade foothills, including Sweet Home, the snow level will generally hold at 1,500 to 2,000 feet on Sunday night, with new snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Heavy showers could drop snow levels a bit more at times, with snow possible down to 1,000 feet and up to 2 inches of snow in spots.

Travel could be very difficult due to the weather in the northern Oregon and southern Washington Cascade foothills, the National Weather Service advisory states.

The advisories were issued at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has predicted a wintry mix of rain and snow on Monday and Tuesday for the Sweet Home area. Monday night’s forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees and the snow level is predicted to hit 1,300 feet. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is expected on Tuesday. On Tuesday night, the temperature also is expected to reach 31 degrees and the snow level will drop to 900 feet.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

For the Albany and Corvallis areas, Monday night and into Tuesday brings a chance of snow and a low temperature of 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Little to no snow accumulation is anticipated.

Tuesday brings a chance of snow showers to Alsea and other communities in the central Coast Range, though no snow accumulation is expected. Low temperatures of 33 degrees are expected for both Monday and Tuesday night in the Coast Range, however, according to the agency forecast.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.