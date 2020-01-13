The 2020 Winter Rod and Speed Show will be held Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17-18, at the Linn County Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany.
More than 100 hot rods, street rods, race cars, muscle cars, custom trucks and more will be on display. Guests include NHRA Mello Yello Series Top Fuel driver Justin Ashley and automotive and racing artist Kenny Youngblood. Kids’ activities include face painting, balloon animals and a giant model car contest.
Show hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 17, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 18. Admission is $9. Kids ages 8 and under will be admitted free. Discount coupons are also available at the Albany Bi-Mart and Burgerville.
Friday's admission will be $6 for patrons with a food item for donation to Fish of Albany. Part of the proceeds from the event will also be donated to the Children’s Cancer Association.
A free Hot Wheels car will be given to the first 75 kids through the door each day. Free passes to a Woodburn Dragstrip event will be distributed to the first 75 adults through the door each day as well.
For more information, visit http://capitoldragster.com/winter_show.html.
