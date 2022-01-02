 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Wind advisory, flood watch issued for mid-valley

National Weather Service
Courtesy NWS

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory and a flood watch effective Sunday and into Monday for communities in the mid-Willamette Valley.

The wind advisory includes the cities of Alsea, Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon and runs from 2 p.m. Sunday to 1 a.m. Monday. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph as well as gusts of 45 mph are predicted.

High winds could blow around unsecured objects, and result in downed tree limbs and power outages, according to the agency.

The wind advisory includes the Willamette Valley, east Multnomah County, and the Vancouver area of Washington.

Gustier winds are expected in higher terrain, especially in the central and south Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service cautioned.

Motorists should use extra caution, especially if they are operating a high profile vehicle.

The flood watch covers much of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, and includes communities in the Coast Range, Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home. The flood watch runs from 6 p.m. Sunday through 4 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

People are also reading…

Heavy rains and snowmelt may result in excessive runoff, causing flooding of rivers, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action.

According to a hydrologic outlook statement from Saturday, most rivers will continue rising throughout the week and the possibility of flooding will persist.

The National Weather Service expects to update its hydrologic outlook on Sunday afternoon.

Areas above 2,000 feet in elevation in the Cascades foothills and Cascades also have a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. Monday to midnight on Tuesday.

Heavy snow is expected, with accumulations of up to 18 inches, and wind gusts as high as 55 mph could occur.

Travel will be very hazardous, according to the National Weather Service, as areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and strong winds could cause tree damage.

The mid-Willamette Valley already witnessed unusual weather this winter with minor flooding in December and a stronger than typical snowfall last week.

Kyle Odegard's fave stories of 2021

Narrowing down the year of a reporter to five stories feels like an impossible task, but these stories were fun to cover. I present to you a wild mix of art, gourmet cheese, the sizzling real estate market, skiing and, of course, tacos!

Me ski pretty one day
Local

Me ski pretty one day

  • Updated

This humorous piece tries to explain the appeal of skiing, and how I had a renewed focus in attacking the slopes during the pandemic.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Record wildfires rage in Colorado, destroying at least 1,000 homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News