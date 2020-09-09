Wildfire evacuation orders and resources

(Updated 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9)
Residents in several parts of Linn County affected by wildfires have been instructed to leave the area for their own safety.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating evacuation efforts with other law enforcement and fire agencies as well as state government.
Residents who have been evacuated will be notified by cell phone alerts, the Linn-Benton Alert System and social media when it is safe to return home.
Residents are asked not to call 911 unless they have an active emergency.
Evacuation alerts
• Level 3 “go now” evacuation orders are in effect for Upper Calapooia Road, Crescent Hill Road, Brush Creek Road from Highway 228 to the county line and all side or spur roads off these roads near Holley and Crawfordsville.
• A Level 3 evacuation notice has been issued for the area from Lyons east to Santiam Junction. With limited fire resources available, the following areas have been declared non-defensible: Trask Road, Cedar Mill, Rashmar, Fox Valley, all of McCully Mountain, 16th Street behind Freres and Homestead.
• Level 3 evacuation notices also are in effect for Idanha, Detroit, Gates, Mill City, Lyons and Mehama, as well as the McCully Mountain area.
• Residents of the Holley and Crawforsdville areas not already included in the Level 3 orders are under a Level 2 notice, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate immediately if their status is upgraded to Level 3.
• A Level 1 alert — meaning residents should make preparations to evacuate if need be — is in effect for the following areas:
• Richardson Gap from Highway 226 north to the Linn County line and east to the Lyons area.
• The entire city of Sweet Home.
• The Highway 20 corridor from Foster to the Mountain House.
• The North Holley area from west of Brush Creek to Nye Road and south to the Linn County line.
• Parts of the Scotts Mountain Road and Northern Drive areas.
• The Wiley Creek area south of Sweet Home/Foster.
Shelters
• Residents in need of shelter should go to the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road E in Albany. At this time, the Expo Center has room for people but all livestock facilities are full.
• The Benton County Fairgrounds, 110 SW 53rd St. in Corvallis, is also available for residents needing shelter. It also has livestock corrals available for animals displaced by the wildfires.
• Lebanon Calvary Church, 633 Park St., is open as a shelter.
• Willamette Speedway, 36606 Airport Drive in Lebanon, is open for RV parking.
• A Facebook group has been opened to connect people with displaced livestock with others who have boarding facilities available at https://www.facebook.com/groups/linncountylivestock.
Road updates
• Highway 20 has been reopened between Sweet Home and the Santiam Pass. There are still lane closures in certain sections. Motorists are asked to avoid using the road unless absolutely necessary.
• Highway 22 is closed eastbound from Jenny Road and westbound from Idanha.
More info
Check the Linn County Sheriff's Office website at https://www.linnsheriff.org/fire_live_updates_sept_2020/ for the latest information.
