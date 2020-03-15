When you can't "stay home"

The first case of COVID-19, or coronavirus, appeared in Wuhan China in November. By January, the virus was in the United States and countries around the world forcing Italy to shut down, Spain to follow suit and all schools in five U.S. states to close their doors.
The CDC has three recommendations for how to avoid contracting the virus: wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover your coughs and sneezes and stay home if you’re sick.
But for hundreds of people in Linn and Benton counties, staying home isn’t an option—not just because they have a job without benefits or a socioeconomic standing that won’t allow a missed paycheck or lack of childcare for their children who are now out of school. But because they don’t have a home.
“Absolutely, we’re worried,” said Mike Jager the volunteer coordinator for the men's cold weather homeless shelter in Corvallis.
As of Friday, the shelter only had enough funding and volunteers for another two weeks because traditionally, the overnight service exists only for a five-month winter season.
“These men will no longer call the shelter their home,” he said. “They’ll once again be homeless.”
And that’s a problem. Not only for a community attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19 but for the men themselves. For them, and other people experiencing homelessness, the illness presents a threat to their lives.
The virus
The rhetoric surrounding COVID-19 ranges from assurances that it’s “just the flu” all the way to hysteria but according to the CDC and the Oregon Health Authority, the risks associated with the illness are real and can grow even more complicated for some.
In some patients, the illness mirrors the common cold. It can also resemble the flu. For others, it can mean developing pneumonia and other health complications so serious intubation is required. Those with underlying health conditions affecting the lungs, high blood pressure, diabetes, autoimmune diseases and other health issues face a greater risk of these complications.
Older individuals are also at risk. Deaths in the U.S. associated with the illness have surpassed 20, all of them over the age of 50, most of them over the age of 70.
For the unhoused, the groups most affected by COVID-19 have met at a dangerous intersection: many of the people experiencing homelessness are prone to respiratory disease or have underlying issues and the volunteers at the heart of the organizations that serve them are over the age of 50.
Services at risk
“As of right now, we’re staying open,” said Jeff Blackford, executive director of CHANCE—an organization that works with the unhoused population in both counties.
That statement came early Friday afternoon but Blackford was planning to meet with his team and, like everything else associated with COVID-19, the situation was fluid and could change at any moment.
Blackford said that as long as his team felt comfortable, CHANCE would remain open to provide the services their peers, as he calls them, need.
And that need grew substantially by Thursday when the city of Albany took the step to close several public buildings, including the library.
“We’ve been very busy,” Blackford said. “Because the places they usually go during the day are now closed.”
CHANCE provides a safe place for people to come for a snack, coffee and someone to talk to. It’s a peer-run organization, meaning that its counselors have all experienced homelessness, addiction or both. Blackford and his staff work to meet their peers’ needs with help finding housing, food and other services including help paying rent or even a bus ticket home.
“This is their safe place to come,” Blackford said. “There is absolutely fear and anxiety right now for them. If we close, where are they going to go? Sometimes they’ve been kicked out of shelters.”
He said there’s also a fear among his peers on what contracting the illness could mean for them—and the continuation of services.
A large portion of the unhoused population, he said, has dealt with chronic illness, making them at a higher risk for complications due to COVID-19. And as their peers, the CHANCE staff faces the same risks.
“A large portion is at a higher risk just because during our addiction days we were subjected to a lot of immunity-compromising illnesses like HEP-C or HIV,” he said. “It’s not just the population of the elderly. The recovery and homeless community is susceptible because of our health risks.”
The elderly also face increased risk if impacted by COVID-19 and at the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center that means a large part of their volunteer base is affected.
“One of my volunteers today called and said she was feeling tired and didn’t think she should come in and I said, ‘Absolutely not, you shouldn’t,’” said Aleita Hass-Holcomb, the coordinator 9of the organization, which serves clients on Southwest Fourth Street.
The drop-in center serves as a hub for resources around the community and provides snacks, a safe place to stop in and a location for Samaritan Health Services to drop in and help people enroll in the Oregon Health Plan or to check on their health status. Mail and document service also is provided.
“We’re having to tell people now, if you have these symptoms, you can’t come in,” Hass-Holcomb said. “And if you have these symptoms we still want your name and where we can find you so we can help.
“Relationships are really important,” she added. “They need to trust us and that has taken a long time to build up. I don’t want them to feel like we abandoned them because the governor said groups over 250 people cannot meet.”
New protocols
Jager at the Corvallis shelter helps serve 50 men a night throughout the season. Those men in the 2019-20 season have ranged in age from 19 to 91.
“They’re my friends and I’m worried about them,” he said.
For now, men’s shelter organizers and volunteers are trying to educate their guests and have instituted new protocols to keep everyone healthy. Volunteers now wear gloves and masks. Everyone washes their hands. And instead of coming in, grabbing a meal and putting on a movie, the group comes in and sits down for what Jager describes as a lecture.
“We tell them this is serious,” he said. “That’s the conversation because it’s like death, man, because who’s going to get sick first? They are.”
CHANCE and the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center have also implemented new sanitation procedures. Helping Hands, a shelter on Ninth Sreet in Albany, declined to comment on how it was working to stem the spread of the virus or its overall approach to its guests as COVID-19 continues to force changes in the community.
Cities are also taking steps to try to help those who are unhoused. In Albany, the library is closed, leaving the estimated 70 chronically homeless individuals without public access to wifi, restrooms and outlets to charge phones that are often crucial to accessing locations of other services and to maintain communication. But City Hall is still open and hand sanitizer is available at all entrances.
Corvallis has also closed its libraries but has taken other steps to offer sanitation options.
Recognizing that frequent hand-washing can help reduce the spread of infection, the Corvallis Parks & Recreation Department has installed soap dispensers in all restroom facilities at city parks. That’s something the city has been reluctant to do in the past because the dispensers tend to get stolen or destroyed, city spokesman Patrick Rollens said.
Fluid situation
For now, services for the homeless in the mid-valley remain open.
As of Friday, there were 24 cases of COVID-19 in the state. By Friday night, it was 30. By Saturday morning, 36. And by Saturday night the first Oregon death had been reported.
Service providers seem to agree that as long as they have the staff and funding to stay open, they will, barring an order from the county, state or federal government to shut down.
But for a system that rests on the work of volunteers who, themselves are at risk of developing complications and have been advised by health organizations to stay away from the public as much as possible, the risk of closure is real.
“We’re trying to manage risk versus support,” Blackford said. Hass-Holcombe said the services organizations offer is imperative and that her organization has done without a building before.
“We handed out mail and donuts in a church parking lot,” she said.
But moving an operation to a new location isn’t an option for all organizations.
On Friday night, a post on social media explained why people couldn’t open the doors to a shelter in Sweet Home:
“Due to the coronavirus, the warming center at 415 Holley Rd. has closed for the season. Thank you for all your support this year. Could not have done it without you. So now is the time to be planning for next year. Volunteers, donations, please, please help us again next year.”