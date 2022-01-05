What to expect for Friday's implosion of Reser Stadium at OSU

The implosion of the west side of Oregon State’s Reser Stadium will occur between 7:40 and 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7. Here is what the surrounding community should be aware of the morning of the event:
- When the implosion occurs, a series of explosive-like popping sounds will take place over approximately 2 seconds. When this is complete, the stadium will fall vertically to the parking lot level around the stadium.
- Implosion-related closures will occur between 6 and 9 a.m.: SW 26th and SW 30th streets between SW Western Boulevard and Washington Way will be closed, and SW Western between 26th and 30th streets will be closed to all modes of traffic.
- Residential, commercial and campus structures within 500 feet of the stadium will be evacuated and unoccupied during the implosion.
- Those who live and work within 1,000 feet of the west side stadium have been asked to stay indoors and away from windows during the implosion.
Because of the activity, the Corvallis Transit System and Philomath Connection will not travel on Western Blvd. between 15th and 35th streets. This will affect Routes 3, 8 and Philomath Connection. To see detour information, go to www.corvallisoregon.gov/cts/page/cts-and-pc-detours-friday-jan-7.
