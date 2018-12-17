121518-adh-nws-Power Outage01-my (copy)

A tree rests on power lines east of Lebanon on Friday afternoon. Last week's windstorm brought down trees and limbs at several locations throughout Linn and Benton counties. The National Weather Service is predicting a similar storm, paired with heavy rain, through Tuesday.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

Tie down the garbage cans and check the flashlight batteries: Forecasters are expecting high winds back Monday night, paired with more than an inch of rain by Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until noon Tuesday, expecting south winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the central and southern Willamette Valley.

Peak winds are expected midnight Monday through 8 a.m. Tuesday, with scattered power outages expected. But peak rains are expected Tuesday, with half an inch expected through Monday night and up to an inch Tuesday.

Rain is likely through most of the week, but the high winds should taper off by Tuesday morning.

