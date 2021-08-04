Westside Interceptor construction to resume in September

Construction of the next phase of the Westside Interceptor is expected to begin in September, according to Ron Whitlatch, the engineering services director for the city of Lebanon.
The $21 million project will bring a new sewer line to the west side of the city.
“It will provide some relief to the existing system, which is at or above capacity right now during heavy rain events,” Whitlatch said.
Equally important, it will open the door for growth.
“This will open this west side of the whole city to have sewer service. You’ll be able to develop out here and we’ll see what happens,” Whitlatch said.
Emory & Sons has been awarded the contract for the project, which will not be completed until 2023.
The new line will begin where the current Westside Interceptor ends at the intersection of Oak Street and Airway Road. It will extend south to connect along a new section of Walker Road , turning east to connect at Stoltz Hill Road. From there it will extend to Vaughan Lane, traveling over to Fifth Street where it will turn again and travel to Crowfoot Road, ending at Hillview Drive.
“It’s 21,000 feet of pipe, nearly four miles,” Whitlatch said.
When construction starts in September, crews will start by laying pipe in the undeveloped fields at the end of Airway Road where Walker Road will eventually be extended. Whitlatch said it is important to do that work first before the fields are soaked by the winter rain.
Crews will then move back up Airway Road and complete the section of sewer between Oak Streets and Airport Road. This work will take place this winter and will definitely be an inconvenience for drivers and for the businesses which line Airport Road.
“Traffic will be a nightmare,” Whitlatch acknowledged.
He said the city will work with business owners to provide advance notice of when their driveways will be impacted. The road will be closed to through traffic by necessity: the equipment involved will be nearly as wide as the road surface itself.
The project will result in the complete destruction of the current road surface between Oak Street and Airport Road and that road will have to be rebuilt, Whitlatch said.
The good news is that homes and businesses will not have to wait for the project to be completed before they can connect to the new sewer. New sections can come online in phases as the work proceeds.
Whitlatch said that the sewer line will be tested as they go. These tests are conducted from one manhole cover to the next, with the distance ranging from 450 to 600 feet.
As with many other projects, the work was delayed by the pandemic. Whitlatch said coordinating with state and federal offices was made more difficult as employees worked from home. Construction costs are also increasing. Whitlatch said the cost for all of the necessary pipe increased by $300,000.
Funding for the project is in place with most of the cost covered by a $14 million loan from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). This loan has an interest rate of 1%.
“You can’t beat it,” Whitlatch said.
The city has also set aside more than $3.5 in system development charges it has received over the past decade to help pay for the project. The remainder of the funding comes from a variety of smaller sources, including reallocation of debt service payments which the city had been making for the wastewater treatment plant.
There should not be any rate increases passed along to Lebanon residents to pay for the project, Whitlatch said.