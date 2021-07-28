WesternU launches new physical therapy program in Lebanon

Western University of Health Sciences has launched its second program in Lebanon.
Fifty students began classes July 6 as part of the inaugural class of the WesternU Oregon Department of Physical Therapy Education. The Doctor of Physical Therapy program takes three years to complete.
Dr. Dee Schilling, Dean of the Western University College of Health Sciences, said that in the future there will be 60 students in each class. Keeping this first class smaller was a decision the WesternU administration made in order to ensure the program gets off to the best start possible.
For this first year, the Lebanon campus was not allowed to be part of the national centralized application system which helps physical therapy students pick a program. Instead, students had to specifically seek out the Lebanon program. Even though the school is brand new, many prospective students did apply.
“We had hundreds of applicants but we chose to accept only 50 because it was more important we have the right students than the number, the quantity of students,” Schilling said.
WesternU also operates a physical therapy program at its campus in Pomona, California, and Schilling said that program receives about 1,500 applications each year for a class of 54 students. Now that the Lebanon program is up and running, it is able to participate in the national clearinghouse and the expectation is that there will be similar interest.
Dr. Chad Lairamore, the chair of Lebanon’s Doctor of the Physical Therapy program, said many of the students come from Oregon, Washington and California. But there are also students from Minnesota, Louisiana and Puerto Rico.
Eleven teachers have been hired for the first year of the program and two more will be hired in the future. The students are able to receive in-person instruction, but there are still safeguards in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would not call it normal, but it is not online. We are face to face, but we are in pods, so we have groups of eight or nine students who stay together in a pod,” Lairamore said.
The faculty and students are still wearing masks and the pods are designed to limit the exposure if a case of COVID-19 does take place at the school.
In-person instruction is especially important for physical therapy students, Schilling said.
“The reality is, the students have to learn hands-on treatment. PT is hands on,” Schilling said. “You are very close to patients.”
As an example, Lairamore pointed to his work with patients who have experienced a stroke. He said the therapist will physically support patients during treatment to ensure their safety and assess their progress.
“It is called physical therapy for a reason,” Lairamore said.
The program is located in the former Hometown Furniture location at 2665 S. Santiam Highway. Workers have been on site for months renovating the space and the remodeling project is on schedule, Schilling said.
The project was designed in phases and everything needed for the first semester has been completed. The entire project is expected to be completed in early fall and an open house will be held to introduce the school to the community.
The work took place during a period of rising construction costs. Schilling said the project was impacted by those increased costs, especially for lumber. But she said there was never any possibility the work would be delayed.
“This is a commitment that you make and once that commitment is in motion and you know where you are headed, you move on,” Schilling said.
The project stayed within its initial budget by trimming some non-essential elements and finding other ways to save money.
Some of the design elements, however, were central to the program’s mission. The building will include both a clinic and a living space. Students will begin seeing patients at the clinic in January.
“They will be getting their feet wet early on. There’s no way to learn better than by doing,” Lairamore said.
The model living space will be used to observe and work with patients in a real-world setting to test their capabilities and focus their rehabilitation programs. Instead of just asking patients how they are doing at performing daily tasks, students will be able to observe them performing those tasks.
WesternU originally considered building a new home for the physical therapy program on the same north Lebanon campus as the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-NW). That plan was scrapped in favor of renovating this existing building. But placing this program in Lebanon, as opposed to an urban area such as Portland, was intentional.
“This program is really focused on serving … rural, marginalized populations,” Schilling said. “That is really the intent of this program, to be able to give back to the more rural communities that don’t have enough physical therapists. They don’t have enough health care.”