WesternU announces purchase of former furniture store

Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz welcomed the announcement of the sale of the property to WesternU. The location has been vacant since Hometown Furniture was closed in 2018 after a long run as an iconic local business.

“It’s exciting to hear that they’re going to expand here. They’ve already done so much for our community and the community has embraced the students and the staff, and the college, and it’s only going to make things better here,” Aziz said. “It’s going to be great for the community. It’s going to bring more people into our town … I think it’s really just an overall positive for everybody.”

The two new programs will be known as the College of Health Services (CHS).

“CHS is proud to join COMP-Northwest in establishing the second WesternU college in Lebanon,” said CHS Dean Dee Schilling, PT, PhD, FNAP. “We look forward to becoming active members of the Lebanon community and expanding health care education and service.”

The large, open warehouse was built in 1972. WesternU will completely renovate the building as a state-of-the-art learning environment which will include three classrooms and labs with moveable walls to allow for active learning spaces, said WesternU Oregon Department of Physical Therapy Education Chair Chad Lairamore, PT, PhD.