The West Albany water polo teams will be offering a clinic for all youth, ages 6 to 16, at the Albany Community Pool, 2150 36th Ave. SE.
The clinic is the 21st annual “Give Back to the Sport” and will be held 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning April 2 and will run for three weeks. The cost is $15.
Athletes will learn the proper technique for passing and catching, four ways to shoot a ball, how to tread water and offensive and defensive strategies.
To sign up, go to the pool front desk or call 541-967-4521.
For more information contact Rob Nelke at 979-3236, or Rob Romancier at 967-4521.
