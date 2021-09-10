Weekly COVID update: Two Linn Co. deaths this week

In Oregon, there were 32,665 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered, with the seven-day running average now sitting at 7,549 daily doses. Statewide, a little more than 67% of adults have been fully vaccinated, with another 6.3% with their vaccination series in progress.

There were 2,657 breakthrough cases reported during the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, representing about 19% of the total caseload. A table in OHA’s breakthrough cases report from this week shows that the percentage of breakthrough cases has held around 17-20% of total new cases since July.

The largest percentage of breakthrough cases are occurring in people who are 65 or older, leading the Oregon Health Authority to recommend third-shot booster vaccinations for the elderly and other vulnerable groups. To date, 4.9% of breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and less than 1% have died. The median age of breakthrough patient deaths is 80, with a range of 43 to 101.

Benton County has recorded 309 breakthrough cases, while Linn County has recorded 466, per the OHA breakthrough report.