Weekly COVID Update: Summer wave going down, though negative trends persist

This was the second consecutive week with local mid-valley deaths, this time with two in Benton County. Oregon also surpassed the 300,000 mark for total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
While caseloads and hospitalizations are beginning to drop following a roughly nine-week increase over the summer, there are both worrisome and encouraging trends in Oregon and across the country, per data from the Oregon Health Authority and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Starting with the positive, the week of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12 saw 12,997 new cases across Oregon, an 11% decrease from the previous week. New hospitalizations fell by 42% over that same timeframe, the first drop since the summer wave began in early July.
Vaccinations have also begun to tick back up in recent weeks, with 10,414 new doses reported in Wednesday’s OHA report being the high-water mark this week. The 7-day rolling average of cases is now 8,535 doses per day. Oregon has now administered just under 5 million doses, with 2.4 million individuals considered fully immunized against the novel coronavirus.
The number of breakthrough cases has continued to remain roughly the same, with 2,632 breakthrough cases during the first two weeks of September. That represents 18.7% of all cases reported in that time. Serious cases of infection continue to be higher among the unvaccinated.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Now for the troubling news.
The level of community transmission, also called sporadic transmission, is still quite high. That means cases with no one known source, making community events and other large gatherings particularly risky. This was a main reason cited by Gov. Kate Brown and the OHA for why new mask mandates were handed down. Since summer caseloads began to rise, 79% of all confirmed cases have been deemed sporadic.
While hospitalizations are down, Oregon’s hospital network remains bogged down by COVID-19 cases. Almost half of Oregon’s intensive care unit capacity is taken up by COVID-19 patients, according to a Friday newsletter from the Oregon Health & Sciences University.
The same newsletter states that deaths, which can lag behind other data points by a week or more, remain near their highest levels in Oregon since the start of the pandemic – averaging 23 per day.
Linn County continues to record high numbers of daily COVID cases, with the largest single-day case count this week reported at 167 in Thursday’s OHA report. Since last Friday, Linn County has recorded 757 new instances of the disease. It has now recorded 10,302 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Compare that to Benton County, which recorded 151 new cases this week. Benton County has tallied 4,540 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Benton County recorded two new deaths attributed to the coronavirus this week, a week after Linn County reported two new deaths, too. That brings the fatalities from COVID-19 to 27 for Benton County. Linn County has had 85 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Outbreak report
There are eight local nursing homes or assisted living facilities with COVID outbreaks, six in Linn County and two in Benton County. They are as follows: Mennonite Home in Albany (29 cases since June 24), Meadowlark Senior Living in Lebanon (six cases since July 26), Lebanon Veterans Home (13 cases since Aug. 10), Quail Run Assisted Living (six cases since Aug. 12), Avamere at Albany (four cases since Aug. 16), Avamere Rehabilitation (three cases since Aug. 19), Corvallis Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation (three cases since July 27), Bonaventure of Albany (four cases since Aug. 5).
There are five local workplaces with active cases, four in Linn County and one in Benton County: Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon (38 cases since April 17), ATI Specialty Alloys & Components in
Albany (17 cases since July 9), Pacific Cast Technologies in Albany (13 cases since July 14), Oregon Freeze Dry in Tangent (eight cases since July 1), Samaritan Orthopedic Office (seven cases since Aug. 13).
There are seven local schools with active COVID cases, including: Harrisburg Middle School (one student case since Aug. 21), Sand Ridge Charter School in Lebanon (one staff case since Aug. 21), Oak Heights Elementary in Sweet Home (one student case since Aug. 17), and Sweet Home High School (one student case since Aug. 16).
In Benton County, the three schools with active cases are Clemens Primary School in Philomath (1 staff case Aug. 25), Monroe Grade School (one student case since Aug. 24), Cheldelin Middle School in Corvallis (one student case since Aug. 17).
There is one childcare setting with an active COVID case, at UPC The Children’s Place in Albany, where there have been two cases recorded since Aug. 27.
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.