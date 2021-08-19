Weekly COVID Update: 'Most dangerous' time of pandemic as caseloads reach all-time high

Hospitalization rates, ICU beds and caseloads in Oregon are all at their highest point of the pandemic, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority. Thursday set yet another record for most cases reported in a single day, beating Tuesday’s report by 30 with 2,971 in one day.
Statewide deaths reached a peak at 19 reported on Thursday. Hospitals around Oregon are slammed, even in Linn and Benton counties, where 38 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of those patients, 24 are at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, there are six at both the Albany and Lebanon hospitals, and two in Newport. Samaritan officials called this an “all-time high.” There are currently only two ICU beds available in the Oregon Health Authority’s Region 2 hospitals, which includes Linn and Benton counties.
Last week was the fifth consecutive week of hospitalizations increasing, leading to 546 Oregonians being hospitalized, up from 322 the previous week. This week blew those numbers out of the water, with 845 Oregonians hospitalized per the latest OHA daily update.
In the past week, Benton County recorded a total of 143 cases of COVID-19, while Linn tallied 518. Linn County public health director Todd Noble called this “the most dangerous time” of the pandemic during an interview Thursday afternoon.
It’s this dire situation that has led to new mask mandates and calls by officials to go back to the social distancing protocols that people largely abandoned after June 30 and to bolster vaccination efforts.
“I would certainly hope the citizens of Linn County, despite their fatigue, will work towards mitigating this,” said Dr. William Muth, a Samaritan epidemiologist, at the Linn County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. “We have to do our best to try and prevent its spread. This is a very frightening time given the very high transmissibility of this new strain.”
Muth pointed to vaccinations as the primary way to reach herd immunity, rather than letting the virus run its course and have infections lead to natural immunity and leading to more deaths along the way. More transmission can also lead to more virus variants, each of which have the potential to become more contagious and deadlier than the last.
Of course, the question of breakthrough cases, infections among fully vaccinated people, remains fresh on everyone’s minds.
In July, the Oregon Health Authority identified 12,514 cases of COVID-19, 81% of which occurred in unvaccinated people. OHA uses the term “unvaccinated” to include those who received only one dose of a required two-dose series. During the week of Aug. 9 through Aug. 15, OHA reported more COVID-19 cases than in all of July, with 12,741.
In the 20,701 cases of COVID-19 reported during the first two weeks of August, 85.6% of them occurred in unvaccinated people.
Per the latest breakthrough report, which looks at data through July 31, Benton County recorded 83 breakthrough cases. Linn County recorded 119.
“Although the number of vaccine breakthrough cases is increasing, they are very small when compared to the more than 2.3 million people who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series,” said OHA’s report.
While breakthrough cases have increased, infections among the fully vaccinated also tend to be milder. Health officials say people shouldn’t be scared off from getting the shot just because breakthrough cases are increasing.
“The higher a vaccination rate is, the more breakthrough cases that you’re likely to see,” said Benton County Public Health Administrator April Holland. “The overall rate of breakthrough cases in Benton County in July was 28% of our cases … about 60% had symptoms. But most vaccinated people won’t become infected at all … and that full vaccination is going to protect folks from severe infection very, very well.”
While the delta variant is the talk of the world, OHA data show the alpha variant, first detected in Britain last year, represented the largest portion of breakthrough cases in July, with 132 compared to delta’s 73.
Local outbreaks in the mid-valley include:
One at the Mennonite Home in Albany, where 25 cases have been linked since June 24. One at Meadowlark Senior living in Lebanon, where four cases have been linked since July 26. Neither of these outbreaks has resulted in a death thus far.
Workplaces with active caseloads include the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon, with 31 cases since April 17. ATI Specialty Alloys & Components in Albany has 14 cases linked to it since July 9. Selmet Inc., in Albany, has 12 cases since July 30. Pacific Cast Technologies, also in Albany, has 10 cases linked to the site since July 14.
In Benton County, the Timberhill Athletic Club in Corvallis has five cases linked to it since July 22.
There is one local childcare facility with active cases, at Good Shepherd Lutheran School and Childcare in Albany. There have been three cases there since Aug. 3.
There are two schools with active outbreaks in Albany, at Meadow Ridge Elementary and Lafayette Elementary. Both have one case among staff or volunteers since July 22.
