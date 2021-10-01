Weekly COVID Update: Linn Co. deaths, more schools and senior facilities with cases

Linn County: Takena Elementary in Albany (four student cases and one staff case since Sept. 23), West Albany High School (two students and two staff since Sept. 23), Central Elementary in Albany (three students since Sept. 22), South Albany High School (six students since Sept. 22), Sand Ridge Charter School in Lebanon (two students since Sept. 21), Foster Elementary in Sweet Home (two students since Sept. 21), Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon (two students since Sept. 21), Albany Christian School (five students since Sept. 20), Calapooia Middle School in Albany (six student cases since Sept. 20), Periwinkle Elementary in Albany (two student cases since Sept. 20), Green Acres Elementary School in Lebanon (nine student cases and one staff case since Sept. 20), Central Linn Junior/Senior High School in Halsey (one case since Sept. 20), Lafayette Elementary in Albany (two students since Sept. 19), Central Valley Christian School in Tangent (one student since Sept. 18), Meadow Ridge Elementary School (two students since Sept. 17), Timber Ridge Elementary School (four students since Sept. 16) , South Shore Elementary in Albany (two students since Sept. 14), Mari-Linn School in Lyons (one student since Sept. 14), Oak Heights Elementary in Sweet Home (two students since Sept. 14), Lacomb School in Lebanon (two students since Sept. 14), Hawthorne Elementary in Sweet Home (one student since Sept. 13), Harrisburg High School (two students since Sept. 13), Sweet Home High School (one student since Sept. 11), Harrisburg Elementary School (two students since Sept. 10), Harrisburg Middle School (two student cases since Sept. 09), Waverly Elementary in Albany (one student since Sept. 1), and Memorial Middle School in Albany (one student since Sept. 08).