Weekly COVID Update: Linn Co. deaths, more schools and senior facilities with cases

Linn County, with nine deaths since the weekend, has tallied a COVID-19-related death nearly every day of the week in daily reports from the Oregon Health Authority.
More mid-valley schools have been added to the table of K-12 sites with recent cases and there have been five deaths reported to the OHA at the Regency senior living facility in Albany since Sept. 17.
Linn County has now recorded 97 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and 11,328 total cases. Benton County added two new deaths this week and has now had a total of 30 deaths and 4,886 cases.
The bright spots of COVID news are that caseloads have continued to drop for the fifth consecutive week and predictive models show that the curve should continue to flatten. The proportion of breakthrough cases, or cases among vaccinated individuals, fell from its peak during last week’s outbreak report from the OHA.
Thus far, however, those decreases have not translated to sharp decreases in deaths. While hospitalizations have declined as well, bed capacities and staffing levels remain at “crisis level(s),” according to the latest quarterly hospital report from Apprise Health Insights, which reports on Oregon hospital revenues, staffing levels and bed availability.
Vaccines have also ticked up, with more than 50,000 administered in Oregon since last week’s report. This is the highest weekly total since the summer wave began. Oregon has now vaccinated 2,740,304 people, with 227,920 of those still in progress to complete their vaccination series. Part of that uptick is due to the fact that third dose booster shots are now available to the most vulnerable or at-risk individuals.
Since last Friday, there were 10,857 cases reported across the state, with 586 in Linn County and 177 in Benton County.
Nationwide, there were 109,796 new cases reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 1,752 new deaths added to the national data tracker. There have now been 43,409,950 cases recorded in the United States since the start of the pandemic, with 696,603 deaths.
There are six mid-valley nursing homes with active outbreaks: five in Linn County and one in Benton County. They include: Meadowlark Senior Living in Lebanon (9 cases since July 26), Timberview Care Center in Albany (five cases since Aug. 5). Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon (17 cases since Aug. 10), Avamere Rehabilitation of Lebanon (74 cases and two deaths since Aug. 19) and Regency in Albany (25 cases and five deaths since Sept. 17). The Benton County nursing home with positive cases is at Corvallis Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation, which has had four cases since July 27.
Avamere at Albany has moved to the list of resolved outbreaks, with four cases and one death since Aug. 16.
There are three local workplaces with recent cases, all in Linn County. The outbreak being monitored at the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon continues to be tracked by the OHA, with 41 cases reported there since April 17.
The Linn County Jail in Albany has had 29 cases since Sept. 18, though this week’s round of testing shows that the number of positive cases among inmates there has fallen to three, according to officials with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Oregon Freeze Dry in Albany has had 12 cases since July 1.
There is one active outbreak being tracked at local childcare facility the Albany Christian School Preschool, which has tallied 16 cases since Sept. 19. Previously reported outbreaks at United Presbyterian Church The Children’s Place and Good Shepherd Lutheran School in Albany are now both considered resolved.
There are a total of 41 mid-valley schools with recent cases, 27 in Linn County and 14 in Benton County. One Linn County school is considered to have an active outbreak, which is defined as multiple cases occurring within two weeks of each other and from separate households.
The active outbreak is at Green Acres Elementary School in Lebanon, which has reported 10 cases since Sept. 21.
The breakdown of schools with recent cases by county is as follows:
Linn County: Takena Elementary in Albany (four student cases and one staff case since Sept. 23), West Albany High School (two students and two staff since Sept. 23), Central Elementary in Albany (three students since Sept. 22), South Albany High School (six students since Sept. 22), Sand Ridge Charter School in Lebanon (two students since Sept. 21), Foster Elementary in Sweet Home (two students since Sept. 21), Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon (two students since Sept. 21), Albany Christian School (five students since Sept. 20), Calapooia Middle School in Albany (six student cases since Sept. 20), Periwinkle Elementary in Albany (two student cases since Sept. 20), Green Acres Elementary School in Lebanon (nine student cases and one staff case since Sept. 20), Central Linn Junior/Senior High School in Halsey (one case since Sept. 20), Lafayette Elementary in Albany (two students since Sept. 19), Central Valley Christian School in Tangent (one student since Sept. 18), Meadow Ridge Elementary School (two students since Sept. 17), Timber Ridge Elementary School (four students since Sept. 16) , South Shore Elementary in Albany (two students since Sept. 14), Mari-Linn School in Lyons (one student since Sept. 14), Oak Heights Elementary in Sweet Home (two students since Sept. 14), Lacomb School in Lebanon (two students since Sept. 14), Hawthorne Elementary in Sweet Home (one student since Sept. 13), Harrisburg High School (two students since Sept. 13), Sweet Home High School (one student since Sept. 11), Harrisburg Elementary School (two students since Sept. 10), Harrisburg Middle School (two student cases since Sept. 09), Waverly Elementary in Albany (one student since Sept. 1), and Memorial Middle School in Albany (one student since Sept. 08).
Benton County: Muddy Creek Charter School in Corvallis (two student cases since Sept. 22), North Albany Middle School (one student since Sept. 22), Corvallis High School (five students since Sept. 21), Mountain View Elementary in Corvallis (three students since Sept. 20), Alsea Charter School (four student cases and one staff case since Sept. 19), Garfield Elementary in Corvallis (two students since Sept. 18), Linus Pauling Middle School (one student since Sept. 17), Crescent Valley High School (one student case since Sept. 16), Philomath High School (three students since Sept. 14), Jaguar Elementary in Corvallis (one student since Sept. 13), Kings Valley Charter School in Philomath (two students since Sept. 11), Lincoln Elementary School (one student since Sept. 10), Monroe Grade School (one student Sept. 5), Franklin School in Corvallis (one student case since Sept. 5).
Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.