Weekly COVID Update: Caseloads surge, new Linn Co. death

Case rates have generally been higher in counties with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates, the OHA says, with 10 counties with case rates of 100 per 100,000 population having vaccination rates below 50%. As of July 29, 2,482,028 Oregonians had received at least one dose of vaccine, which represents 58.1% of the state’s population.

Benton County’s vaccination rate is listed at 73.1%, while Linn’s is 57.2%. Those figures come from the CDC and vaccination tallies can lag by a week or more.

There is one active outbreak at senior living facilities in the mid-valley, at the Mennonite Home in Albany. There have been 10 total cases and zero deaths linked to the site since June 24. This is just the latest outbreak being tracked at the facility, following one in the spring and two over the course of last year.

An outbreak at the Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon has resulted in 24 total cases since June 30, according to the OHA weekly report. There are also outbreaks being tracked at Selmet Inc and ATI Specialty Alloys & Components in Albany. There have been 10 cases linked to each site.

Pacific Cast Technologies, also in Albany, is the latest workplace to be added to the table of active outbreaks. There have been five cases linked to the site by OHA since July 14.