Weekly COVID Update: Boosters for all adults, caseloads and deaths decreasing

Third dose booster shots of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were approved for all adults by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.

Meanwhile, Linn County logged more deaths attributed to the disease this week. Here’s a breakdown of data trends and outbreaks reported by the Oregon Health Authority this week.

OHA data trends

This week’s OHA data report states that cases, hospitalizations and deaths all decreased last week. Oregon cases have continued to drop despite a nationwide uptick in reported COVID-19 cases.

During the week of Nov. 8 through Nov. 14, OHA recorded 5,839 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease of 12% from the previous week’s total.

Just more than one-quarter of reported cases were identified as breakthrough cases. OHA states in its weekly outbreak report that cases of COVID-19 remain higher and more severe among the unvaccinated.

This week, there were 5,966 cases of COVID-19 reported across the state, marking a slight uptick from the lows seen last week. There were 165 deaths related to the disease, though some of those can be attributed to an ongoing data reconciliation by OHA due to a backlog of 550 deaths from May to August.

Linn County recorded 292 new confirmed cases this week, with seven new deaths reported. Linn County has now tallied 14,256 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 160 deaths.

Benton County recorded 115 new confirmed cases and one death this week. Benton County has now logged 5,990 cases and 37 deaths.

Oregon administered 98,230 coronavirus vaccines this week, and OHA stated in its Thursday report that 70% of all adults in the state have received at least one dose. Oregon now ranks 19th among all states and the District of Columbia in total vaccination rate.

Outbreak report

There are two mid-valley nursing homes with active outbreaks reported this week. The first is at Avamere at Albany, which has logged four cases and no deaths since Oct. 19. The other is at Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis, with eight cases and two deaths since the investigation began on Oct. 26.

Previously reported outbreaks at Bonaventure of Albany and the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon are now listed as resolved.

Three Linn County workplaces have caseloads being tracked by OHA, all in Albany. The Linn County Jail has logged 36 cases since Sept. 10, the Target Distribution Center has had 30 cases since Oct. 21, and Palm Harbor Homes has logged 12 cases since Oct. 29.

Previously reported outbreaks at The Corvallis Clinic and Mari’s Place Community Outreach in Corvallis are now considered resolved.

There are 50 mid-valley schools with recent cases, which are defined by OHA as schools where there have been one or more cases within the past 28 days.

School cases

The 34 Linn County schools with recent cases are as follows:

Central Elementary in Albany (two students since Nov. 10), Periwinkle Elementary in Albany (one student since Nov. 10), Oak Elementary in Albany (two students since Nov. 10), Takena Elementary in Albany (one student since Nov. 10), South Albany High School (three students since Nov. 8), Sweet Home Junior High (six students since Nov. 8), Lebanon High School (four students since Nov. 8), West Albany High School (four students since Nov. 7), Foster Elementary in Sweet Home (Nine students since Nov. 7), Timber Ridge School in Albany (six students since Nov. 6), Lafayette Elementary in Albany (two students since Nov. 6), Sweet Home High School (three students since Nov. 6), Calapooia Middle School in Albany (one student since Nov. 4), Scio High School (six students since Nov. 4), Tangent Elementary (two students since Nov. 3), Mari-Linn School in Lyons (one student since Nov. 3), Green Acres Elementary in Lebanon (four students since Nov. 1), Hawthorne Elementary in Sweet Home (one student and one staff since Nov. 1), Scio Middle School (10 students since Oct. 31), Central Linn Junior/Senior High School in Halsey (four students since Oct. 31), Holley Elementary (three students since Oct. 30), Albany Christian School (two students since Oct. 29), Sunrise Elementary in Albany (two students since Oct. 29), Oak Heights Elementary in Sweet Home (two students since Oct. 29), Lourdes Public Charter School in Scio (one student since Oct. 28), Hamilton Creek School in Lebanon (two students since Oct. 28), Sand Ridge Charter School in Sodaville (three students since Oct. 26), Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon (one student since Oct. 26), Meadow Ridge Elementary in Albany (four students since Oct. 25), Harrisburg Elementary (one student since Oct. 25), Centennial Elementary in Scio (eight students since Oct. 25), Pioneer School in Lebanon (one student since Oct. 23), South Shore Elementary in Albany (one staff since Oct. 22), Cascades Elementary in Lebanon (two students since Oct. 21).

The 16 Benton County Schools with recent cases are as follows:

Corvallis High School (two students since Nov. 8), Clemens Primary School in Philomath (one staff since Nov. 7), Philomath High School (one student and one staff since Nov. 6), Garfield Elementary School (three students since Nov. 6), Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis (one student since Nov. 6), Lincoln Elementary School in Corvallis (one student and two staff since Nov. 5), Santiam Christian Schools in Adair Village (five students and one staff since Nov. 5), Philomath Elementary School (six students since Nov. 4), College Hill in Corvallis (two students since Nov. 3), North Albany Elementary (three students since Nov. 3), Philomath Middle School (eight students since Nov. 2), Cheldelin Middle School (two students since Nov. 1), Husky Elementary in Corvallis (one staff since Oct. 30), Monroe Grade School (10 students since Oct. 26), Franklin School (three students since Oct. 26), Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis (two students since Oct. 26), North Albany Middle School (two students since Oct. 25), Wildcat Elementary in Corvallis (one student since Oct. 20), Oak Grove Elementary in Albany (one student since Oct. 20).

There are six mid-valley schools with active outbreaks, which are defined as schools with two or more cases within 28 days where the subjects share a defined exposure.

OHA data treats outbreaks at Monroe Grade School as three separate outbreaks the agency is tracking, because there are “cases associated with multiple clusters” of students.

The local schools with outbreaks are:

Santiam Christian Schools in Adair Village (four cases since Nov. 3), Monroe Grade School, 4 (six cases since Oct. 26), Monroe Grade School, 3 (six cases since Oct. 25), Monroe Grade School, 2 (three cases since Oct. 22), Cheldelin Middle School in Corvallis (two cases since Oct. 23), Centennial Elementary in Scio (14 cases since Oct. 25), Central Linn High in Halsey (seven cases since Oct. 23), and Sweet Home Junior High (four cases since Oct. 23).

A previously reported outbreak at Corvallis High School is now considered resolved.

