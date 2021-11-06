Weekly COVID update: Another deadly week for Linn County

The Oregon Health Authority’s approval of pediatric coronavirus vaccines — doses with a formula designed for children ages 5 to 11 — was the big pandemic news of the week. OHA followed the lead of federal agencies, which approved the doses earlier this week.

The Oregon Health & Science University said that this approval is crucial for protecting a large proportion of people who remain susceptible to COVID-19, per a Nov. 4 report by the hospital.

U.S. Children Ages 5 To 11 Now Receiving COVID Vaccines Children ages 5 to 11 can now get a COVID shot. Among the first: 7-year-old Kye'vontay Jordan. "All I felt was a little pinch, said Kye'vonta…

“The forecast shows that people younger than 20 account for almost half of the estimated 989,000 Oregonians who remain susceptible to infection, defined as those who haven’t achieved immunity through vaccination or recent infection,” the report says.

OHSU also said that vaccinating younger children should help Oregon get closer to the point where herd immunity will start to make the virus much less likely to spread.

While there are local clinics planned in the mid-valley over the next two weeks at which pediatric doses will be available, local officials cautioned that supply could lag for the first few weeks.

OHA data trends

In digging through OHA data, two trends stand out this week. First, the case counts reported statewide increased for the first time following eight consecutive weeks of decline. During the last week of October, OHA recorded 7,977 new infections, representing a 2.2% increase from the previous week.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Hospitalizations, by contrast, fell from 415 the prior week to 313 during the week of Halloween. The capacity of ICU beds in Region 2, which covers Linn and Benton counties, also reached its highest point in weeks. There were 8% of adult ICU beds available reported in Wednesday’s OHA report, compared to just 2% availability in Tuesday’s report.

While death counts are down statewide, it was a deadly week for Linn County, which reported eight deaths this week. More details from Thursday’s OHA report were provided on Friday.

The new Linn County casualties are:

A 68-year-old man who tested positive on July 24 and died Aug. 5 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

A 64-year-old woman who tested positive on July 26 and died on Aug. 4 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.

A 72-year-old woman who tested positive on July 12 and died on Aug. 8 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

A 47-year-old man who tested positive on July 13 and died on Aug. 12 at Providence Medical Center.

A 73-year-old woman who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 12 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

A 51-year-old woman who tested positive on July 20 and died on Aug. 13 at Adventist Health Portland.

An 83-year-old man who tested positive on April 28 and died on May 2 at Santiam Hospital.

Linn County has now recorded 141 deaths during the course of the pandemic, with 13,657 cases. Benton County recorded no new deaths this week and has now seen 31 deaths and 5,759 cases to date.

Since last Friday, Oct. 29, Linn County reported 372 infections, while Benton County logged 105. The OHA reported 191 new deaths statewide.

Outbreak report

Two more nursing homes have been added to the list of those with active outbreaks, both in Benton County. There are now three in Benton and one in Linn County.

The Linn County nursing home with recent cases is the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, with 56 cases and one death since Aug. 10. The three nursing home outbreaks in Benton County are at Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Corvallis (five cases since Sept. 21), Bonaventure of Albany Memory Care (three cases since Oct. 26) and Willamette Springs Memory Care in Corvallis (five cases since Oct. 26).

The local workplaces with recent cases include the Linn County Jail in Albany (36 cases since Sept. 10), the Target Distribution Center in Albany (24 cases since July 30), Palm Harbor Homes in Albany (nine cases since Oct. 19) and The Corvallis Clinic (10 cases since Sept. 23).

Previously reported outbreaks at Hull-Oaks Lumber Company in Monroe and the Benton County Jail in Corvallis are now considered resolved.

There is one local child care facility with a reported case of COVID-19, at Maris Place Community Outreach in Corvallis (two cases since Oct. 8).

Eight schools have active outbreaks, which is defined by OHA as those that have two or more cases of infection within 28 days in which the individuals have a shared, defined exposure.

They are as follows: Centennial Elementary in Scio (14 cases since Oct. 25), Central Linn High School in Halsey (seven cases since Oct. 23), Sweet Home Junior High (four cases since Oct. 23), Monroe Grade School (six cases since Oct. 25), Monroe Grade School, 1 (five cases since Oct. 23), Monroe Grade School, 2 (three cases since Oct. 22), Cheldelin Middle School in Corvallis (two cases since Oct. 23), Santiam Christian School in Adair Village (six students since Oct. 6).

There are 61 schools with recent cases, which is defined by OHA as having one or more cases in the last 28 days. There are 37 Linn County schools with recent cases, compared to 24 schools in Benton County.

The list of Linn County schools with recent COVID-19 cases is as follows: Albany Christian School (four student cases since Oct. 29), Scio Middle School (10 students since Oct. 28), Sand Ridge Charter School in Sodaville (three students since Oct. 26), Green Acres Elementary in Lebanon (three students since Oct. 26), Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon (seven students since Oct. 26), Central Linn Junior/Senior High School in Halsey (six students since Oct. 26), Meadow Ridge Elementary School in Albany (nine students since Oct. 25), West Albany High School (six students since Oct. 25), Harrisburg Elementary (three students since Oct. 25), Foster Elementary in Sweet Home (five students since Oct. 25), Centennial Elementary in Scio (11 students since Oct. 25), Pioneer School in Lebanon (one student since Oct. 23), Oak Heights Elementary in Sweet Home (two students since Oct. 23), Sweet Home Junior High (six students since Oct. 23), South Shore Elementary in Albany (one staff case since Oct. 22), Lebanon High School (13 students and one staff since Oct. 22), Timber Ridge School in Albany (10 students and one staff since Oct. 21), South Albany High School (two students since Oct. 21), Cascades Elementary in Lebanon (three students since Oct. 21), Hamilton Creek School in Lebanon (four students since Oct. 21), Sweet Home High School (three students since Oct. 21), Sunrise Elementary School in Albany (two students since Oct. 20), Scio High School (two students since Oct. 20), Lafayette Elementary in Albany (two students since Oct. 18), Calapooia Middle School in Albany (four students since Oct. 17), Central Linn Elementary in Halsey (two students since Oct. 16), Sand Ridge Charter School in Lebanon (two students since Oct. 16), Santiam Junior/Senior High School in Mill City (four students since Oct. 16), Harrisburg High School (one student since Oct. 16), Memorial Middle School in Albany (two students since Oct. 15), Harrisburg Middle School (one student since Oct. 13), Oak Elementary in Albany (two students since Oct. 12), Lacomb School in Lebanon (three students since Oct. 12), Sweet Home Charter School (one student since Oct. 10), Hawthorne Elementary in Sweet Home (one student since Oct. 10), Santiam Elementary in Mill City (one student since Oct. 8), Periwinkle Elementary in Albany (one student since Oct. 6).

The list of Benton County schools with recent cases is as follows: Garfield Elementary in Corvallis (three student cases since Oct. 27), Monroe Grade School (17 students and one staff since Oct. 26), Franklin School in Corvallis (five students since Oct. 26), Philomath Middle School (one student since Oct. 26), Philomath Elementary (seven students since Oct. 25), North Albany Middle School (six students since Oct. 25), Cheldelin Middle School in Corvallis (two students since Oct. 23), Santiam Christian School in Adair Village (six students since Oct. 22), Zion Lutheran Christian School in Corvallis (one student since Oct. 22), Wildcat Elementary in Corvallis (one student since Oct. 20), Crescent Valley High School in Corvallis (five students since Oct. 20), Oak Grove Elementary in Albany (four students since Oct. 20), Philomath High School (five students since Oct. 19), College Hill in Corvallis (one student since Oct. 18), Corvallis High School (six students since Oct. 18), Lincoln Elementary School in Corvallis (two students since Oct. 17), North Albany Middle School (one student since Oct. 17), Alsea Charter School (eight students and one staff since Oct. 16), Husky Elementary in Corvallis (two students since Oct. 16), Kings Valley Charter School in Philomath (one student since Oct. 14), Jaguar Elementary School in Corvallis (one student since Oct. 13), Adams Elementary in Corvallis (four students since Oct. 12), Philomath Academy (one student since Oct. 12), Mountain View Elementary in Corvallis (two student since Oct. 10).

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0