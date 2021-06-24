Weekly COVID Data Update

Oregon had its lowest weekly case counts of COVID-19 in nine months, the Oregon Health Authority announced this week. The state also is less than 2% shy of the 70% threshold needed to lift most pandemic restrictions.
Linn County is still about 11,000 doses below meeting the 65% threshold needed to automatically drop to the lowest transmission risk level — as Polk County did this week. However, that benchmark may not even be necessary because, once Oregon reaches 70% of its population having at least one shot, the entire countywide risk matrix may be dropped.
Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement this week because Oregon is just 35,290 doses away from reaching the 70% benchmark. Last week, that number was over just over 60,000. With an average of about 9,600 doses being administered a day over this past week, those 35,000 doses could be done soon.
There are no active outbreaks listed in nursing home facilities in Linn or Benton counties. There is still an outbreak being tracked at Palm Harbor Homes in Millersburg, which OHA attributes 45 positive cases to since May 21. The Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon also has an active outbreak, with 20 cases tracked there since April 17. Clayton Homes in Albany has had 12 cases tied to it by OHA since May 28.
An outbreak at the Target Distribution Center in Albany is now listed as resolved, as is an outbreak that was being tracked at Hollingsworth & Vose since April 27.
Despite school being out, OHA is still tracking active cases reported at mid-valley schools. There are currently 20 schools in Linn and Benton counties with active cases being tracked by OHA.
The 13 schools with active caseloads in Linn County are: Lebanon High School (14 student cases), South Albany High School (13 students and two staff), Tangent Elementary (three students), West Albany High (nine students), Riverview School in Lebanon (five students and one staff), Oak Heights Elementary in Sweet Home (four students and three staff), East Linn Christian Academy in Lebanon (three students and one staff), Periwinkle Elementary (eight students), Albany Christian School (eight students and two staff), Cascades Elementary in Lebanon (two students and two staff), Oak Elementary (one student and one staff), Calapooia Middle School (seven students), Meadow Ridge Elementary (four students).
The seven schools with active caseloads in Benton County are: Linus Pauling Middle School (eight students), Corvallis High School (five students), Franklin School (one student), North Albany Elementary (two students), Philomath High School (six students and two staff), Santiam Christian in Adair Village (15 students and five staff), and Lincoln Elementary in Corvallis (one student).
Active cases at Cheldelin Middle School in Corvallis are now considered resolved, as well as cases that were tracked at Crescent Valley High. A single case that was being tracked at Monroe High School is also considered resolved now. In Linn County, Takena Elementary School in Albany was added to the table of resolved cases, as well as cases at Sand Ridge Charter School in Lebanon.
