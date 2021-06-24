Weekly COVID Data Update

Oregon had its lowest weekly case counts of COVID-19 in nine months, the Oregon Health Authority announced this week. The state also is less than 2% shy of the 70% threshold needed to lift most pandemic restrictions.

Linn County is still about 11,000 doses below meeting the 65% threshold needed to automatically drop to the lowest transmission risk level — as Polk County did this week. However, that benchmark may not even be necessary because, once Oregon reaches 70% of its population having at least one shot, the entire countywide risk matrix may be dropped.

Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement this week because Oregon is just 35,290 doses away from reaching the 70% benchmark. Last week, that number was over just over 60,000. With an average of about 9,600 doses being administered a day over this past week, those 35,000 doses could be done soon.

There are no active outbreaks listed in nursing home facilities in Linn or Benton counties. There is still an outbreak being tracked at Palm Harbor Homes in Millersburg, which OHA attributes 45 positive cases to since May 21. The Lowe’s Distribution Center in Lebanon also has an active outbreak, with 20 cases tracked there since April 17. Clayton Homes in Albany has had 12 cases tied to it by OHA since May 28.