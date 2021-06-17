Weekly COVID-19 Report: 23 mid-valley schools have active cases, none in senior homes

COVID-19 cases and deaths have both increased this week following two weeks of steady decline. Caseloads started in the high 100s this week and then grew to more than 300 on Tuesday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority. Caseloads have held around that level for the rest of this week so far.

Deaths had held at less than five per day for most of this week after two troubling days spent in the double digits last week. This week, seven new deaths were reported on both Tuesday and Wednesday, including an 84-year-old Linn County man.

Hospitalizations also peaked at 176 people on Wednesday. The number of patients in ICU beds has fluctuated, dropping and rising more or less with the trends in hospitalizations. Hospitalization rates have slightly decreased over this week, though they are holding around 150.

OHA Director Pat Allen attributed the increase in totals to the busy Memorial Day weekend of travel.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“This comes two weeks after one of the busiest holiday travel times we have seen since the start of the pandemic and is a reminder that gatherings we enjoy and travel still present risks without the protection provided by vaccination,” he said in Wednesday’s OHA report.