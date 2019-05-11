Purple 5-11-19

Mother's Day weekend in the mid-valley should be a sunny one, forecasters say, with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday. Saturday night will be clear, with lows around 47. Sunday should be a little cooler, with highs around 75. 

Here are your updated local forecasts:

Albany

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west-southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind.

Corvallis

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind.

Lebanon

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

