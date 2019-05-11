Mother's Day weekend in the mid-valley should be a sunny one, forecasters say, with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday. Saturday night will be clear, with lows around 47. Sunday should be a little cooler, with highs around 75.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west-southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind.
Corvallis
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind.
Lebanon
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
