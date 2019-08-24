Forecasters expect sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the lower 80s. Saturday night should be mostly clear, with lows around 53. Sunday should be just a little cooler than Saturday, with winds up to 20 mph in some locations.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 9 to 11 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
