Forecasters expect a sunny and warm weekend throughout the mid-valley, with highs in the 90s and breezy conditions on Saturday.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 95. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, and gusts as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. North northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light north wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
