Forecasters expect cloudy conditions through mid-morning in the mid-valley on Saturday, but say those clouds will give way to sunny skies, with highs around 59, with winds gusting to 25 mph in some locations. Saturday night will be clear and windy, with lows dropping to 35. Sunday will be sunny and breezy, with highs around 65 and winds gusting to 25 mph.
Here are your updated local forecasts:
Albany
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a light north-northeast wind becoming north northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Corvallis
Saturday: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 59. Light north wind becoming north-northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 37. North wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a north wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Lebanon
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light north wind becoming north-northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 35. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Light north-northwest wind becoming north 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.